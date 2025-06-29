Why Jack Nicholson Didn't Make A Lot Of Westerns

The now reclusive Jack Nicholson is a true cultural icon, to the extent that even established Hollywood legends are starstruck in his presence. He belongs to a bygone era of movie stars but is still very much with us, making the fact he hasn't appeared in a film since 2010's star-studded box office flop "How Do You Know," all the more disappointing.

The reasons why Nicholson disappeared from Hollywood are complicated, but one aspect has to do with the Marvel-ification of everything. Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald in 2013, the veteran star said that he was really only concerned with making "films that move people" and had observed that "maybe people in their 20s and 30s don't actually want to be moved anymore." For Nicholson, "more bombs" and "more explosions" were the new norm, and he was adamant that he'd "never do that type of movie."

Clearly, Nicholson doesn't need the money, especially since he took Warner Bros. for a ride with "Batman" (1989) and basically secured most of the profits for himself. But his choice to withdraw from the spotlight seems deeper than a lack of financial incentive. Stanley Kubrick once described Nicholson as having an "unactable" quality: intelligence. While he's become known for his roguish charm, the actor has always been much more perceptive and insightful than his reputation might suggest, and if he doesn't like the state of moviemaking today, he's probably onto something. His own intuitions haven't steered him wrong thus far. Even during the early days of his career, he was careful to avoid making too much of a certain type of movie in order to ensure the remarkable longevity that he's since demonstrated.