The Hollywood Legend Who Was Starstruck By Jack Nicholson

When Richard Donner was trying to cast an actor in the role of Jor-El for 1978's "Superman," he recalled traveling to Los Angeles to meet "Marlon F*****g Brando" at his house on Mulholland Drive, and noted that both he and Jack Nicholson shared "a little compound" (via The Hollywood Reporter). In retrospect, one gets the sense that nobody else other than Jack F*****g Nicholson could have shared this exclusive little pocket of Hollywood Hills real estate. There simply wasn't another actor that could match Brando's esteem.

Before Nicholson disappeared from Hollywood entirely, he was surely one of the last great movie stars — even if his final film was a star studded box office bomb. Before he secured one of the wildest deals in Hollywood history and netted himself well clear of $50 million to play the Joker in 1989's "Batman," Nicholson's legendary status was well-established. That "Batman" deal certainly made him one of the richest and most influential stars, but he'd been a major Hollywood figure ever since his breakout role in 1969's "Easy Rider," and had only became more legendary as the years went on.

Now, with no new Nicholson performances to speak of since the actor well and truly left the spotlight behind, fans are left with nothing but tales from those who got the chance to work with this living legend — like Morgan Freeman, for example, who couldn't quite believe he got the chance to star opposite Nicholson in 2007's "The Bucket List."