Morgan Freeman's Two Worst Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes

Morgan Freeman is surely one of the most recognizable actors working today — and work he does. While the man has an Oscar to his name and several truly memorable roles in his filmography, that filmography is ... extensive. Freeman churns out movies at about the same rate as, shall we say, Samuel L. Jackson or John Travolta, often lending his significant talent to projects other stars of his caliber wouldn't even consider.

That's not to knock the now 87-year-old, either. Often Freeman elevates these lesser titles simply by being a part of them. But there are a few movies that even the great Morgan Freeman can't save. Yes, for every "Million Dollar Baby" or "Shawshank Redemption" there's a truly bewildering stinker in the Freeman oeuvre that simply couldn't be rescued by the man's gravitas. 2014's "Transcendence," for instance, currently sports a shameful 19% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the "Has Fallen" trilogy can't seem to get a score above 50% on the review aggregator — let's hope the fourth "Has Fallen" film, which is still said to be in the works, fares better.

Now, allow me to take you on a perilous journey to an even deeper level of the Freeman iceberg, where we'll discover movies so bad that even with the esteemed actor involved they couldn't nudge the Tomatometer past the wretched 0% mark.