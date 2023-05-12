Gerard Butler's Has Fallen Series Is Moving To TV, Fourth Movie Still In The Works

It would appear that the King of Modern Trash Cinema™ is on his way to becoming the King of Modern Trash Shared Universes: Deadline is reporting that Gerard Butler's "Has Fallen" franchise is headed to the small screen, even as a fourth movie centered on Butler's Secret Service Agent Mike Banning continues to move forward.

The Scottish thespian and "300" actor — whose many, many B-movie credits include "Law Abiding Citizen," "Den of Thieves," and this year's marvelously-titled "Plane" — made his debut as Banning in Antoine Fuqua's "Olympus Has Fallen." Fuqua's modestly-successful action flick pitted Banning, a U.S. government agent haunted by a past failure on the job, against a North Korean-backed attack on the White House, making it one of two "Die Hard" riffs set in the Oval Office that released in 2013 (with the other being Roland Emmerich's arguably superior "White House Down").

Butler would return as Banning in 2016's brazenly Islamophobic "London Has Fallen" before suiting up once more in 2019's "Angel Has Fallen," a "Fugitive"-styled sequel that sees a wrongly-accused Banning on the run and might be the best film in the franchise so far. It also features a comedic post-credits scene that clashes bizarrely with the rest of the movie, much of which is tonally pretty serious and focuses on the wear and tear Banning has accumulated from a lifetime of battling terrorist threats.

Moving on — despite Banning retiring from field work and being promoted to Director of the Secret Service at the end of "Angel," a fourth film titled "Night Has Fallen" is apparently still in the works. Moreover, Deadline is hearing that Butler could cameo on the TV show spinoff, which is currently titled "Paris Has Fallen" and is set to star French actor/filmmaker Mathieu Kassovitz of "Amélie" fame.