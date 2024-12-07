Jack Nicholson & John Belushi's On-Set Feud Inspired A Viral Short Film

Jack Nicholson is singular for many reasons, but one of his most fascinating attributes is that he was commercially bulletproof. Don't get me wrong, Nicholson made a flop here and there, but there was never a sense with the star that he needed a hit. Even when he was slumping (e.g. in the mid-1990s with "Wolf," "The Crossing Guard," "Blood and Wine," "The Evening Star," and the initially unpopular "Mars Attacks!"), everyone figured Nicholson would get it straightened out one way or another. He was just too damn appealing to not score a hit once every few years.

If Nicholson was ever kinda-sorta in trouble, it was probably in 1977. Yes, he was only two years removed from winning Best Actor Oscar for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (which was an incredibly competitive year), but he was more immediately on the hook for two box office bombs in Arthur Penn's "The Missouri Breaks" (a pricey Western that paired him with a wilding-out Marlon Brando) and "The Last Tycoon" (a limp, all-star adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's unfinished 1941 novel). Evidently, Nicholson hadn't adequately scratched his Western itch with the Penn film, so he pursued an oater with his "Chinatown" director Roman Polanski. When that film got sidelined due to Polanski's arrest for sexual assault of a minor, Nicholson turned his attention to a comedic Western titled "Goin' South," which he would star in and direct.

Though Westerns were falling out of favor in Hollywood, Nicholson playing a surly outlaw who slips the noose due to the calculating charity of a young woman (Mary Steenburgen) seemed like a good time at the movies. Factor in a colorful cast that included Christopher Lloyd, Danny DeVito, and Veronica Cartwright, and it felt like a slam dunk. There was just one problem: John Belushi. How could one of the most sought-after comedic talents of his generation be a problem? That's a tale that's taken on the scale of legend, and even became grist for a viral short film.