The How To Train Your Dragon Remake Has A Mini Shaun Of The Dead Reunion You May Have Missed

The world of cinema is both remarkably expansive and amusingly small all at once. To wit: While there are new and unique filmmakers emerging onto the scene with each passing year, the way that the business of show has operated since its inception has been to lure audiences into a new film by way of familiar faces. In some cases, movie stars are intentionally interested in working with each other over and over. However, in other cases, the stars of one film will find themselves sharing the screen with an old castmate of theirs. This might be because a film's casting director liked the way two (or more) people looked on screen together before ... or it might be total happenstance.

Whatever the case was when it came to the casting of Nick Frost and Peter Serafinowicz in the live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon," it just so happens that this is not the first time the pair of them have appeared on screen together. Most famously, the two actors appeared as roommates and enemies (both in human and in zombie form) in 2004's "Shaun of the Dead." While both men play Vikings from the island of Berk in the forms of Gobber the Belch (Frost) and Spitelout Jorgenson (Serafinowicz), you'd be forgiven if you didn't notice them at all, let alone their mini-"Shaun" reunion. The duo has been styled to be somewhat unrecognizable in their Viking accoutrements, and director Dean DeBlois seems to have made a point of never including Frost and Serafinowicz in the same shot. So, no need to feel ashamed if you're a "Shaun of the Dead" fan who missed it!