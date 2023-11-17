Does Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Include A Multiversal Connection To An Edgar Wright Classic?

Edgar Wright's Cornetto Trilogy (known as The Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy, if you're not into the whole brevity thing) is one of those movie trilogies that is linked in nearly every way except narratively. In other words, while visual elements, themes, actors and even jokes repeat between 2004's "Shaun of the Dead," 2007's "Hot Fuzz" and 2013's "The World's End," the films don't actually share any characters or even take place in the same universe. That's because it was formed as a joke in and of itself at first, with a throwaway reference to the Italian mini-ice cream cones in "Shaun" leading to Wright and actor/co-writer Simon Pegg attempting to emulate (and lightly parody) other thematic trilogies such as the "Three Colours" trilogy by Krzysztof Kieślowski.

Ever since "The World's End," there's been no further reference to Cornettos or the characters and events in the Trilogy in Wright's work — until now. As Wright's film adaptation of creator Bryan Lee O'Malley's "Scott Pilgrim" series of comics, "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," has only grown in popularity and influence since its release in 2010, the opportunity arose for O'Malley and co-writer BenDavid Grabinski to re-adapt the material into a Netflix animated series, "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," which is executive produced by Wright and features the voice talents of just about everyone who starred in the live-action film reprising their roles.

Also making an appearance in the voice cast are Pegg and fellow Wright collaborator Nick Frost, and their showing up may be more than just a cute meta-reference; they may, in fact, be portraying the same characters from the middle chapter of the Cornetto Trilogy, "Hot Fuzz."