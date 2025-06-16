5 Directors We Want To Work With Rick Moranis After His Return In Spaceballs 2

40 years after the "Star Wars" parody "Spaceballs" entered our atmosphere, fans will be graced with what's been described as "A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film," also known as the currently untitled "Spaceballs 2." Creator Mel Brooks and star Bill Pullman have already been announced as returning to the franchise, but the real excitement is that Rick Moranis will be making his long-awaited return by reprising his role as Dark Helmet. Moranis was an unstoppable force in the 1980s and early 1990s, but famously chose to focus on raising his children after the untimely passing of his wife, Anne. While Moranis hadn't stopped acting completely (and he even put out a Grammy-nominated comedy album), he certainly wasn't performing with the same visibility as his heyday.

"Spaceballs 2" is undoubtedly the highest-profile project he's signed onto in decades, which has film fans ecstatic at the prospect of a "Moranissance," myself included. Sure, I only want my forever Seymour Krelborn to return to the big screen if it's what he wants, but I'm nothing if not a fantasy booker when it comes to my favorite performers. If this new venture back into the world of live-action feature films allows the chance for more Rick Moranis, here are five directors who would certainly know how to welcome him back with open arms.