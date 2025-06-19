Every Iron Man Movie Ranked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite its recent creative and commercial fumbles, remains one of the biggest cinematic franchises ever — one that came to dominate Hollywood and pop culture in a shocking amount of time. To think it all started with one man, a single character, and a movie that changed Hollywood forever: "Iron Man."

The summer of 2008 really was the season of Robert Downey Jr., at least on the big screen. On top of his stellar, somehow Oscar-nominated turn in "Tropic Thunder," there was also the monumental success of "Iron Man," a film that got the world to fall in love with the womanizing arms dealer with a heart of gold, Tony Stark. It came as a shock to the superhero system; here was a guy who had zero regard for his secret identity, relished in his powers and ego, and didn't have to deal with much in terms of personal sacrifice (his brief hostage stint aside, that is), unlike Peter Parker. Tony was fun to watch, charismatic, smart, smug, and a total star.

Downey Jr. would go on to reprise his "Iron Man" role in several movies across the next 11 years, serving as either the lead, a supporting player, or simply a minor member of the ensemble. So, ahead of Downey Jr.'s return to the franchise as Doctor Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday," let's rank every MCU movie Iron Man is in.