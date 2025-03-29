How Mickey Rourke Really Felt About Working With Marvel On Iron Man 2

Jon Favreau's "Iron Man 2" is the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but really it was the first. Favreau's "Iron Man" from two years before was a Paramount production, but wasn't yet part of any grand plan to interconnect the characters from Marvel's "Avengers" comics. Its post-credits stinger featuring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury was, Favreau has said, just meant to be a cute wink to fans rather than a statement of intent. Likewise, Louis Leterrier's "The Incredible Hulk" from the same year, while boasting a fun cameo from "Iron Man" actor Robert Downey Jr., wasn't yet tied to any broad corporate plans. (It's since gotten a sequel of sorts in the form of "Captain America: Brave New World.") By 2009, however, Disney had purchased Marvel and put the MCU into production in earnest, starting with "Iron Man 2."

Advertisement

Ask any MCU fan, however, and they will tell you that "Iron Man 2" was, at best, a rocky start for the soon-to-be-dominant film property. It spent far too much time on advertising upcoming events and not enough time on the characters in front of us — and, golly, there were many, many characters to keep track of. (It's little wonder Favreau swore off directing MCU movies after this.) Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and his would-be lover Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) returned while Don Cheadle played James Rhodes, taking over the role from Terrence Howard. There was also Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff and two new villains played by Sam Rockwell and Mickey Rourke. "Iron Man 2" is no one's favorite, and even its cast would tell you as much

Advertisement

Case in point: Rourke played Ivan Vanko aka Whiplash, a Russian villain outfitted with powerful electric whips that can cut cars in half. Even though Rourke studied hard for the role, he's admitted that "Iron Man 2" was a weak picture overall and that his character kind of sucked. Speaking to CraveOnline in 2011 (as transcribed by Complex), the actor said that he tried to give Whiplash some texture and depth, but that, by studio mandate, he was kept one-dimensional and uninteresting.