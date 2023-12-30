Samurai Jack's Creator Was A Secret Weapon Behind The Scenes Of Iron Man 2

In the film's final form, the scene looks pretty great, but apparently finding the right edit was tough. The scene was conceived before most of the sequel's other action sequences, but finished last, after Tartakovsky had given Favreau some ideas to help shape the action. According to "MCU," the animator came up with the idea for Iron Man's 360-degree spin move, coupled with a laser beam that sliced the remaining drones in half. After Tony pulls off the maneuver, Rhodey teases him for not doing that in the first place, but Tony says it was built as a "one-off." Tartakovsky apparently worked with Favreau to tweak the climax, which wasn't completed until reshoots took place just months before the movie's release.

"It became kind of normalized," Tartakovsky said in reference to one rough cut he saw that took away some of the scene's sense of surprise. Luckily, that wasn't the final version. "Then the next time I saw it, it was put back together, more or less," he explained. Marc Chu, who worked as an animation supervisor on the film via Industrial Light and Magic, said that the tea garden fight scene, which also includes Rourke's Whiplash, was "one of those third-act reinventions in the final couple of months."