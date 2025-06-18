Reacher's Alan Ritchson Made His Movie Debut In A Horror Flick That's Streaming For Free

If you've ever watched an episode of Amazon Prime Video's "Reacher" and wondered what its hulking hero would look like with frosted tips and a preppy polo shirt, there's a movie out there for you. It's called "The Butcher," and the 2006 low-budget slasher marked "Reache" star Alan Ritchson's first on-screen role in a film that wasn't made for television.

"The Butcher" arrived over 15 years before the model-turned-actor became known for his lovable buff guy turn in the popular adaptation of Lee Childs' action-thriller novels, and you can tell it's a product of the aughts from a mile away. Everyone is dressed like a character from "The O.C.," and in an early scene, Ritchson's Mark cracks jokes about unauthorized sex tapes and tries to film his two female friends getting frisky on his flip phone ... while driving.

In terms of its premise, "The Butcher" seems to follow the well-trodden path of other films made around the same time, from the "Wrong Turn" movies to the mid-aughts remakes of "House of Wax" and "The Hills Have Eyes" (not to mention blueprint-building classics like "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre"). The film revolves around a group of six party-ready teens who are on their way to Las Vegas when their plans are abruptly derailed by a gory auto accident. According to an official home media synopsis, they then "seek help at an isolated farmhouse, only to discover a horrifying family secret."