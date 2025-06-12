Reacher Fans Won't Be Able To Recognize Alan Ritchson In His American Idol Audition

Alan Ritchson is one of the more exciting breakthrough actors of the 2020s. Sure, he has had a pretty steady acting career since the mid-2000s, with notable roles including Arthur Curry/Aquaman on "Smallville," which led to a failed "Aquaman" TV pilot for The WB. However, most viewers now recognize him for leading the hit Prime Video series, "Reacher," based on Lee Child's "Jack Reacher" novel series, which previously spawned two film adaptations starring Tom Cruise in the role.

Beyond his work serving as the lead star of "Reacher," Ritchson has made some other notable appearances in films such as "Fast X" and "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," among others, all of which often showcase his staggering physical presence onscreen. His career has put him on numerous fan casting lists as a possible contender for roles in major franchises, most notably James Gunn's DC Universe. In particular, many fans have expressed hopes that he would end up playing the DCU Batman, who is expected to be introduced on the big screen in the upcoming "The Brave and the Bold" film. This movie is set to be separate from Matt Reeves' "Batman Epic Crime Saga," which currently stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

Prior to pursuing an acting career, Alan Ritchson's first public appearance was still through television. In 2004, Ritchson auditioned for "American Idol" as part of the series' third season. Given his well-established physical presence as seen through his numerous acting credits over the last 20 years, it is remarkable to see how unrecognizable he appears auditioning in front of Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell and hoping to find success through his singing skills.