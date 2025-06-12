Reacher Fans Won't Be Able To Recognize Alan Ritchson In His American Idol Audition
Alan Ritchson is one of the more exciting breakthrough actors of the 2020s. Sure, he has had a pretty steady acting career since the mid-2000s, with notable roles including Arthur Curry/Aquaman on "Smallville," which led to a failed "Aquaman" TV pilot for The WB. However, most viewers now recognize him for leading the hit Prime Video series, "Reacher," based on Lee Child's "Jack Reacher" novel series, which previously spawned two film adaptations starring Tom Cruise in the role.
Beyond his work serving as the lead star of "Reacher," Ritchson has made some other notable appearances in films such as "Fast X" and "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," among others, all of which often showcase his staggering physical presence onscreen. His career has put him on numerous fan casting lists as a possible contender for roles in major franchises, most notably James Gunn's DC Universe. In particular, many fans have expressed hopes that he would end up playing the DCU Batman, who is expected to be introduced on the big screen in the upcoming "The Brave and the Bold" film. This movie is set to be separate from Matt Reeves' "Batman Epic Crime Saga," which currently stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
Prior to pursuing an acting career, Alan Ritchson's first public appearance was still through television. In 2004, Ritchson auditioned for "American Idol" as part of the series' third season. Given his well-established physical presence as seen through his numerous acting credits over the last 20 years, it is remarkable to see how unrecognizable he appears auditioning in front of Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell and hoping to find success through his singing skills.
Alan Ritchson sang a Stevie Wonder classic
In his audition for "American Idol," Alan Ritchson left a particularly big impression on Paula Abdul. As her fellow judges, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, both acknowledged, Abdul had a massive smile on her face from the moment Ritchson entered; she was enamored by Ritchson's tailor-made-for-Hollywood-stardom looks. What made his audition stand out was not just the fact that he performed Stevie Wonder's "You Are the Sunshine of My Life," but that his rendition was a chance to showcase his physicality, given that it was more sensual and flirtatious than most auditions were. This certainly made Abdul's day.
While Paula Abdul was visibly impressed with what Alan Ritchson brought to his audition, Randy Jackson gave some constructive criticism, telling him to stop pursuing vocal runs, believing that it's not a good fit for his voice. As for Simon Cowell, he quite enjoyed Ritchson's audition, meaning all three judges approved him for the next round to Hollywood. Unfortunately for Ritchson, he was eliminated before the televised Top 24 semifinals, so he never had the opportunity to compete for votes, but his experience in the Hollywood round helped convince him to pursue an acting career. You can watch Ritchson's "American Idol" audition down below:
Alan Ritchson is one of the numerous American Idol alumni to pursue an acting career
While Alan Ritchson didn't fulfill his Hollywood dreams through "American Idol," his acting pursuits would pay off in the long run. After all, playing the lead in one of Prime Video's most popular series is quite the accomplishment, and his staggering physical presence onscreen paired with his affability as a performer has made him one of the most notable rising stars of the decade.
Although certain alumni from "American Idol" are notable for their respective music careers, some former contestants have pursued acting careers to varying success. Ritchson stands out, but at least two fellow contestants from the third season have also sought acting. Season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino recently appeared in "The Color Purple," a movie adaptation of the Broadway musical based on both Alice Walker's 1982 novel and Steven Spielberg's 1985 film. But most impressively, season 3's 7th-place finisher, Jennifer Hudson, starred in "Dreamgirls," which was based on the Broadway musical of the same name, and was one of two musicals that forced the Oscars to change their rules. Hudson's performance received universal acclaim, earning her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.