A Great Charlie Day Episode Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Was Inspired By This Crime Noir Film

In "The Janitor Always Mops Twice," Charlie and the rest of the gang are thrust into a film noir story where Charlie tries to solve the mystery of who "diarrhea-poisoned" his friend and roommate, Frank (Danny DeVito). The gang seem to be playing roles, as they break character now and again to great comedic effect, but this version of Charlie has only just met The Waitress, and the two have a bit of a romance that results in her revealing she was the poisoner and schemer behind it all, poisoning Charlie in the end. While The Waitress loathes Charlie and mostly avoids him at all costs, it's a lot of fun watching real-life spouses Day and Ellis get a chance to have a little onscreen romance, even if it does go horribly wrong.

The episode is loosely inspired by the 1946 film noir "The Postman Always Rings Twice," directed by Tay Garnett and based on the novel of the same name by James M. Cain. (The novel was previously adapted as both a 1939 French film and a 1943 Italian film, and it was later adapted in 1981 with Jack Nicholson in the leading role!) The 1943 "The Postman Always Rings Twice" is one of the best noir movies of all time, with lots of twists and turns and an incredible femme fatale played by Lana Turner. While the plot isn't exactly the same as "Postman," which follows a woman who wants to kill her husband with the help of her lover, this "Always Sunny" episode is clearly riffing on certain moments and performances, with Ellis giving Turner a slightly more comedic run for her money. ("Postman" also doesn't feature any splashes of red, which feels more like a nod to Robert Rodriguez's movie adaptation of the comic series "Sin City," but again, it's all part of the noir playbook.)