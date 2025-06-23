Why Hulu Canceled How To Die Alone After One Season

Airports always carry an air of possibility; everywhere you look, people are doing something new, visiting home, or embarking on a new chapter. Moments of transport in different entertainment mediums pack all that uncertainty into their gutters and move the viewer into a new headspace to consider what has been and what is to come. A show like "How to Die Alone" did double-duty in that regard, because Natasha Rothwell's Hulu series showed how much TV has grown in the last half-decade, and how far the medium still has to go. The streamer decided to cancel the series, citing low viewership, failing to recognize potential when it was staring them right in the face.

"How to Die Alone" is a comedy/drama starring Natasha Rothwell as Mel, an airport worker who's been in emotional limbo for some time and awakens to the possibility of her life being more than just clocking in at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, New York. She has friends like Rory, played by a delightful Conrad Ricamora, romantic entanglements like her ex, Alex (portrayed by Jocko Sims as a major source of her uncertainty), and hopes that there could be more to this world that she's not privy to. Hulu aired all eight episodes of the first and only season last year, and sadly, made the decision not to pursue more.

Variety reported that "How to Die Alone" would not be getting a renewal, and even the series' star was caught off-guard by the decision. Rothwell penned a statement for the publication that laid out how she was "shocked, heartbroken, and frankly, baffled" by the move to leave Mel's journey unfinished. In other comments, the actress also pointed to the series' critical reception, and her argument that the show was "an undeniable critical, creative and award-winning success" isn't just chest puffing, but an accurate read of so many people's reaction to the series after giving it a chance on Hulu. It's pretty hard for a show to get a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes in this crowded media environment, and a lot of programs that run for longer never reach that high-water mark.