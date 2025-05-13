An Overlooked Folk-Horror Movie With 91% On Rotten Tomatoes Is A Streaming Hit On Hulu

Now that pretty much every movie ever made is at our fingertips, finding something decent to watch sometimes feels like more trouble than it's worth. Which is why it's always nice when something good actually rises to the surface and makes our jobs as viewers that much easier. When it comes to horror, free streamer Tubi offers a surprisingly great selection of horror movies, while Hulu hasn't had the best track record this year following the streaming success of a forgotten Sandra Bullock horror movie with a truly terrifying 7% Rotten Tomatoes score. But the streamer is making up for that now by showcasing an overlooked folk horror film that's more than worthy of its high RT score.

2024's "The Damned" comes from Icelandic filmmaker Thordur Palsson, who previously oversaw the Netflix crime series "The Valhalla Murders," and writer Jamie Hannigan, working from a story by Palsson. ​​The period horror movie stars Odessa Young as Eva, a 19th-century widow living on a remote fishing outpost. After a ship begins to sink off the coast, Eva convinces her fellow outpost dwellers not to help in order to maintain enough food to make it through the winter. Unfortunately, it turns out unknowable supernatural forces of evil weren't too pleased about the whole "leave them to die" thing and the crew find themselves tormented by a darkness that threatens to take them all one by one.

Now, the same audiences that sent Bullock's horror dud to the top of the Hulu charts — and have presumably been similarly haunted by their decision ever since — have helped restore the cosmic balance by propelling "The Damned" up the Hulu rankings.

