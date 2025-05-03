Why Hulu Canceled How I Met Your Father

No matter how you may feel about the ending of "How I Met Your Mother," there's no questioning the show had a successful nine-season run, and that most of it is infinitely rewatchable even more than a decade after it aired its final episode. The same, however, cannot be said about "How I Met Your Father," the sequel series that abruptly ended after just two seasons and 30 episodes on Hulu. Despite sharing a lot of similarities with the original series, it just didn't connect with audiences in the same way. But when it came to the official reason why "How I Met Your Father" was canceled, it all came down to the usual corporate jargon from streaming companies.

A report from Deadline confirmed in September 2023 that "How I Met Your Father" got the axe on account of "companywide streaming content cuts" at Hulu's parent company, Disney. The story didn't delve further into the specifics, but noted that two other comedy shows were canceled at the same time — the historical (but heavily fictionalized) "The Great" and another gender-flipped take on a popular series, "Doogie Kameāloha, M.D."

On the surface, this doesn't really tell us much about why "How I Met Your Father" met its end before it could even reveal who the father was. But in the lead-up to its cancellation, there were some signs pointing to the show having a short and unsatisfying run.