The Actor Who Almost Played Barbie's Allan Before Michael Cera

Michael Cera was perhaps previously known best for his work in the hit comedy "Superbad," but taking on the role of Allan in "Barbie" helped reinvigorate his career in a big way. It's all the more amazing that the whole thing was described as a "very last-minute casting" by Cera.

In a 2024 interview with GQ, Cera broke down his career and he provided a lot of insight as to how he landed the role of Allan, a surprisingly important, short-lived part of Barbie's history. It seems, at first, the actor's manager nearly blew the whole thing, with Cera explaining:

"My manager got a call checking on my availability for it, and he called me and he said, 'I got a call about this movie. It's the 'Barbie' movie. Greta Gerwig's directing it, and it's filming in London for four months of something, so I told them you probably wouldn't want to do it because you probably don't want to go to London.'"

"I was like, 'What! Call them back!'" Cera continued. "He didn't like blow it or anything, but he's like, 'I managed their expectations that you might not want to do it.' I was like, 'How can I not do it? I need to do it!'" Cera then took matters into his own hands and emailed Gerwig directly:

"I emailed her like, 'Can I be in it? Can I do that part?' And she was like, 'Let's get on a Zoom right now. Here's a Zoom link, I'll be on there for the next hour.' So, she was just hanging out on the Zoom, like, 'Click the link whenever you're ready.' And then we talked about it, and it just all happened really fast from there."

The rest is history. Whether "Barbie 2" happens or not still remains to be seen, but Cera has said he'd be open to appearing in an Allan spin-off. "I think it would be kind of a weird movie, but I'm there," as the actor admitted during an appearance on "The Tonight Show" in 2024. "He's kind of like an inactive character. He kind of just stands [there]. For me, the biggest inspiration for the character was Hans Moleman, that character in 'The Simpsons.'"

You can grab "Barbie" on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD on Amazon.