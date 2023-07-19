Michael Cera Was So Overwhelmed With The Success Of Superbad And Juno That He Almost Quit Acting

While the concept of "the overnight success" erases the unseen hard work a person puts in over the years before getting their "big break," a high-profile starring role can absolutely change how an actor moves through the world overnight. One such performer is Michael Cera, who skyrocketed into becoming a household name following the releases of "Superbad" and "Juno" in 2007. In a recent interview with The Guardian (conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike), Cera spoke at length about the immediate shift that fame brought to his life.

"That was sort of overwhelming," he said. "I didn't know how to handle walking down the street. Fame makes you very uncomfortable in your own skin and makes you paranoid and weird. There were lots of great things about it, and I met a lot of amazing people, but there's a lot of bad energies, too, ones that I was not equipped to handle." The ones he felt ill-equipped to handle? Drunk fans and those who can't respect the boundaries of others and keep their hands to themselves.

"You know, if people are drunk, and they recognize you, and they're very enthusiastic, but it can be kind of toxic too," he said. "When you're a kid, people also feel they can kind of grab you – they're not that respectful of you or your physical space. I didn't know how to respectfully establish my own boundaries." Cera explained how he went to a bar with friends during the opening weekend for "Superbad" and immediately regretted the decision. "It was like a burning feeling the whole time," he described, "Everybody was so aware of me."

If you need proof, look no further than the now-famous photo of Cera and Aubrey Plaza at a Chuck E. Cheese where Cera is surrounded by a group of fans while Plaza is trying to squeeze out of the frame. (For the record, the actors said "No" to the photo but the teens took it anyway.)