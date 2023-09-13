Is Barbie 2 Happening? Here's What Director Greta Gerwig Has Said
The world is thinking pink in 2023, as the live-action "Barbie" film is so far the highest-grossing movie of the year, and it doesn't look like anything will be able to come for her crown. It seems impossible that it's taken 60 years for Barbie to finally make it to the big screen (save for cameos in animated movies), but Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling was well worth the wait. We're currently living through the heyday of "the brand movie," and given the groundbreaking and record-setting success of the fantastic plastic American icon, a sequel seems like a given. However, there are a multitude of factors to consider when trying to predict if a "Barbie 2" is on the horizon.
Fortunately, as a newly-minted Barbie historian and an unapologetic lover of Gerwig's film (co-written with Noah Baumbach, can't forget him!), I've been gobbling up every last tidbit of information about a possible sequel like a K-Pop stan with their favorite bias. Are we heading toward a Barbie cinematic universe? Will Margot Robbie return her Birkenstocks for pink heels once again? Will we finally see what happened to Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House after losing the constitutional vote? Allow me to be your guide.
Come on, Barbies. Let's go party.
Why hasn't Barbie 2 been announced yet?
Barbie may be the prodigal daughter of the Mattel toy corporation, but she's certainly not the only household name brand under the company umbrella. Between notable brands like Polly Pocket, Uno, Monster High, MEGA Bloks, Fisher-Price, Matchbox Cars, American Girl dolls, Magic 8-Ball, and Hot Wheels, they could absolutely start their own cinematic universe ... which is exactly what they plan on doing. A movie based on Polly Pocket directed by Lena Dunham was announced in 2021, and they've been in the works on a Hot Wheels movie for what feels like forever. The true winners, if the Hot Wheels movie ever comes to pass, will certainly be the Handler family, as Barbie inventor Ruth Handler's husband, Elliot Handler, is the man behind Hot Wheels.
That's right, two of Mattel's most famous and profitable toy brands are the creation of a husband and wife duo. It'll be interesting to see which products move forward with films and how they'll be interconnected (if at all), considering Netflix just axed the live-action "Masters of the Universe" movie after spending nearly $30 million in development, another IP owned by Mattel. But with "Barbie" as an unstoppable force, she surely would have to be at the center of the cinematic universe. Which means they can't stop after just one film. Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz has absolutely expressed a desire for more "Barbie" films, and we can only hope that he values the magical combination of Gerwig, Robbie, Gosling, and Baumbach to make it happen. Please don't turn into the Will Ferrell version of the Mattel CEO, Mr. Kreiz. That character is better suited to the world of fiction.
"Barbie 2" hasn't been announced yet because if they're going to expand this world, there's a lot more ducks Mattel needs to get in a row before announcing it ... and some corporate red tape to get around.
Everything Margot Robbie has said about a possible sequel
Something important to remember is that Margot Robbie isn't just the titular star of "Barbie," she's also one of the film's producers through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner. Before the film became the highest-grossing film of 2023, there were plenty of interviews interrogating Robbie and co. about the possibility of a sequel. While it's impossible to know what is a canned talking point and what is a genuine answer, all signs point to the "Barbie" creative team having focused on the singular movie at hand without worrying about how the film may or may not fit into a larger cinematic universe later down the line.
When asked about a "Barbie" film franchise, Robbie herself said, "It could go a million different directions from this point. [...] But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels." This has been one of the largest complaints of recent installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with many entries feeling less like original film experiences and more like movie-perpetuating machines. Part of why "Barbie" was so successful was because the film didn't feel like a cheap cash-grab based on a recognizable IP, but rather an important, heartfelt film using a recognizable brand as a Trojan horse to tell a bigger story. Rushing into a sequel would likely prevent that magic from happening again.
What could happen in a Barbie sequel
In a special "Barbie" edition of People Magazine, writer/director Greta Gerwig said she hopes that her film "is the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies." This doesn't explicitly mean that she wants to be the arbiter of all things "Barbie," but that it opens up the possibility of more stories within that world. For those unaware, there's a deep history and lore associated with Barbie and endless possibilities for storytelling. Personally, I'm pulling for a standalone film about Weird Barbie's Weird House featuring all of the recalled dolls having to come to terms with being pulled off the shelves and hidden away from the public eye. Similarly, I'd love a Ken-featured spin-off about what Gosling's Ken has been up to since Stereotypical Barbie became a real girl.
"There's a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful," Gerwig told People. "I want to go back to Barbie Land." If there is a direct sequel to "Barbie," Gerwig should absolutely be the person at the helm, but there's plenty of room for other directors to try their hand at the expanded Barbie universe. I would give a limb for "Bottoms" director Emma Seligman, "Plan B" director Natalie Morales, "You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah" director Sammi Cohen, and "Miss Juneteenth" director Channing Godfrey Peoples to be given the keys to the Barbie Dreamhouse at some point.
Will Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling return for Barbie 2?
If there's any holdup on a "Barbie 2" getting the original cast to return, it's likely going to be due to the fact Warner Bros. did not secure contracts for future projects with Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, or Ryan Gosling. This means that if the studio wants this trio back in any capacity, they'll have to agree to their terms, which likely means paying a hell of a lot more than the studio did the first time around. When it comes to mega-franchises like the MCU or "Star Wars," actors and directors are usually required to sign a multiple-picture deal to guarantee their return for sequels. However, that was not the case with "Barbie," as the film's success would dictate the possibilities of future pictures. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gerwig was apparently asked about a "Barbie" sequel before the film's release, but delayed negotiations until after the film's premiere.
Well, wouldn't you know it, the "Barbie" premiere took place right around the same time as the start of SAG-AFTRA joining the WGA on the picket lines as the two guilds strike until the AMPTP provides a suitable contract. This has put the three of them in the ultimate power position, not unlike Robert Downey Jr. with the MCU, where he was paid a paltry $500,000 plus some back-end profits on "Iron Man" and left the MCU after "Avengers: Endgame" with an estimated $396 million — $435 million. It's doubtful that the trio will take home a paycheck quite that big, but whatever they made from the first "Barbie" film, they'll certainly be asking, and deserving, more.