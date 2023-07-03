Margot Robbie Doesn't Want To Rush Into Planning Barbie Sequels

The ineffable vibe of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" in the weeks leading up to its release has been curious to behold. While the film is indeed a crass, commercial exploitation of Mattel's most celebrated properties, audiences seem thrilled that a filmmaker like Gerwig has seemingly brought her personal passions to the project, using the movie to celebrate the ultra-pink fantasy dreamworld of America's favorite doll while still interrogating some of Barbie's questionable impacts on the nation's consciousness. From the looks of things, "Barbie" will be equal parts nostalgia piece and existential crisis.

Mattel has recently expressed a keen interest in making movies based on their toy products and their list of planned projects is vast and varied. In addition to movies based on Hot Wheels and "Masters of the Universe," Mattel has announced features based on Betsy Wetsy, the Rock'Em Sock'Em Robots, a Magic 8-Ball, and the card game Uno. With the buzz surrounding "Barbie," one might think the company would want to put multiple sequels into production right away. Indeed, according to a report in Time Magazine, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz has hinted at a multitude of upcoming Barbie flicks.

No "Barbie" sequels, however, are currently on the drawing board, mostly because the film's star and producer, Margot Robbie, wants to move cautiously. The same report in Time stated that Robbie is uncomfortable with the popular modern ethos of planning entire cinematic universes prior to the release of a first movie. She, along with all of us, likely recalls the spectacular runway stall of the Dark Universe and seems determined to protect "Barbie" from suffering the same fate.