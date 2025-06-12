The Lion King: Mufasa & Simba's Family Tree Explained
"The Lion King" is the 1994 hit film based on William Shakespeare's "Hamlet," and it tells a story of deception that leads one lion to seek justice for the father he lost. If you're a 1990s kid like me, you know this story like the back of your hand, and you can probably sing "Hakuna Matata" in your sleep. While we are well-versed in the lives of Simba, Mufasa, and Scar, their conflict in "The Lion King" is just the beginning. Ever since "The Lion King" made Disney the king of the box office, the company has been working diligently to create new stories in this universe and introduce new characters. This means that Mufasa and Simba's family tree has grown well beyond what we see in the original film.
A sequel, a prequel, and an adventure series have introduced several new characters that allow us to venture into new storylines that help shape the future of the Pride Lands, and they help us further understand how the big conflict between Mufasa and Scar happened in the first place. As Mufasa would say, each character is an important piece in the Circle of Life, and that's why we're taking a closer look at each family member and the role they play in the story of Pride Rock.
Come along as we break down Mufasa and Simba's family tree in "The Lion King" franchise.
Mufasa
The king of the Pride Lands has a short yet powerful place at the beginning of "The Lion King." Mufasa (the late James Earl Jones) is a proud king who is excited to welcome his son, Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas), into the world. The Pride Lands are overjoyed by this new addition, and they hope that Simba will lead like Mufasa, who has a kind heart but a fierce roar when necessary. He understands that his story is just a small portion of a bigger picture, and it's a perspective that he passes on to Simba.
Mufasa's leadership style is built upon the uncertain moments and dangerous adventures that he encounters in the prequel, "Mufasa: The Lion King." The 2024 film introduces Mufasa (Braelyn Rankins) as a young cub who is separated from his parents. It's a journey that helps him realize that the world is much bigger than he thinks, and the compassion from other lions teaches him how to welcome newcomers and care for those that he is not related to, giving him a foundation for his future rule.
His fierceness comes from his many run-ins with a vengeful pride known as the Outsiders, who threatened the Pride Lands upon Mufasa's (later played by Aaron Pierre) discovery of the land. That fierceness is on full display in "The Lion King" when Mufasa dies to save his son from a wildebeest stampede (which took three years to animate). Not only does Mufasa's death break the rules of Disney, but it also impacts the trajectory of Simba's life.
Scar is Mufasa's adoptive brother
As mentioned in "Mufasa: The Lion King," Scar's birth name is Taka (Theo Somolu), and he begins the prequel by wishing that he had a brother. He meets Mufasa when he saves him from the jaws of an crocodile, and he happily brings him home. While they create a lasting bond, outside influences start to taint Taka's perception of his brother. Unlike Mufasa, Taka is royal by birth, and he believes that he is the rightful king of the Pride Lands. This explains the grudge that he holds against Mufasa in "The Lion King," and this also tells us that he may have been planning his demise for quite some time.
Taka (later played by Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) changes his name to Scar when he and Mufasa get into a fight, after The Outsiders convince him that Mufasa is stealing his future. Because Taka saved Mufasa's life all those years ago, Mufasa gives him a place in the Pride Lands. While it's a decision made out of compassion, Scar's close proximity to his brother increases his jealousy toward him.
Scar's (voiced by Jeremy Irons in the animated movie)) jealousy and thirst for power could be why he chooses to rule a pack of hyenas in "The Lion King." However, he is still power hungry, and he uses Simba's curiosity to help him kill Mufasa. His charm and creative manipulation skills convince Simba that he is responsible for his father's death, which is why he runs away from home. It's a full-proof plan that makes Scar the undisputed king until Simba returns years later.
Obasi and Eshe are Mufasa's adoptive parents
Taka is so excited to welcome Mufasa into his family in "Mufasa: The Lion King," but his parents, Obasi (Lennie James) and Eshe (Thandiwe Newton) are not sure about this new addition. Eshe is the kind queen who is worried that Obasi will take his anger out on this young cub. Obasi is disgusted by Mufasa's presence, and he proves his distaste by setting up a challenge that could kill him. This proves how adamant Obasi is about protecting his royal bloodline, and it shows that he believes that rulers should be feared in order to be respected.
As Taka matures, he starts to beg for his father's approval. Obasi believes that Taka will never live up to the family name, and this creates insecurity that Taka processes as he and Mufasa journey to the Pride Lands. That insecurity does turn into jealousy toward Mufasa, and his close bond with Eshe doesn't help their relationship either. Mufasa becomes Eshe's right hand after Obasi makes him live with the female lions. It's a decision that works in Mufasa's favor because Eshe teaches him about the Circle of Life, which is an overarching piece of "The Lion King" franchise and a key concept in Mufasa's rule. She also encourages him to keep being the kind lion that he is, reminding him that he doesn't have to run with the crowd in order to succeed.
Obasi and Eshe's storyline begins and ends in "Mufasa: The Lion King," and while their time on screen is brief, their influence makes a huge impact on the paths that Scar and Mufasa take in "The Lion King."
Masego and Afia are Mufasa's biological parents
Masego (Keith David) and Afia (Anika Noni Rose) first appear in "Mufasa: The Lion King." Not much is known about Masego and Afia because they are largely separated from Mufasa for most of his life. However, they are the ones who tell Mufasa about Milele, the promise land that is later known as the Pride Lands. They dream of taking their family there, but a flood separates Masego and Afia from Mufasa. They spend much of the film searching of their son off-camera, while Mufasa is also determined to find them, using his quest for the Pride Lands as a way to continue his search.
During Mufasa's brief moments with his biological family, we do learn about the quiet strength and kindness of his parents. They love living in a place where everyone lives in harmony. They want to share that communal peace with Mufasa, which is why they take him to the community watering hole, but this unfortunately becomes the site of their separation. Mufasa does talk about their love throughout the film, which helps keep him motivated during tough times.
Sarabi is Mufasa's wife
Sarabi (Tiffany Boone) is the love of Mufasa's life, and they cross paths while going on separate journeys in "Mufasa: The Lion King." The princess and her trusty advisor Zazu (voiced by Preston Nyman in the 2024 prequel)) come into contact with Mufasa and Taka as they search for the Pride Lands. She joins their mission, and Taka is quickly taken by her. However, Sarabi doesn't have the same feelings for him, and she starts to date Mufasa instead. Her introduction not only sets the stage for Simba's arrival, but it also sets the stage for Mufasa's demise because she adds to the resentment that is starting to grow inside of Taka.
In "The Lion King," Sarabi (Madge Sinclair) is a mother who is doing everything she can to take care of her son, even when he doesn't want her help. She is Mufasa's partner in leadership, but when he dies, she becomes the only hope that her pride has amid Scar's oppressive rule. He may still be upset about how she rejected him all those years ago, and she seems to keep that in mind as she goes along with many of his decisions in the hopes that he will listen when she needs his ear the most. That moment comes when she starts to advocate for a change in the hunting pattern, hoping that this will keep her pride alive. Scar doesn't listen, but Sarabi responds by pushing against his decision, knowing that more help could be on the way.
Simba is Mufasa and Sarabi's son
Simba is the next king of the Pride Lands, and it's a role that he meets with extreme optimism with the absolute banger of a song "I Just Can't Wait to be King." He is a sponge that is ready to soak up all of the knowledge that Mufasa has to offer. He is also an extremely curious cub, and that curiosity gets him into plenty of trouble. His father does everything he can to keep him out of harm's way, even if that means taking on a group of hyenas in an elephant graveyard. This moment teaches Simba what it means to protect those that he loves, and it could be the memory that gives an older Simba (Matthew Broderick) the strength to return to the Pride Lands when Nala (Moira Kelly) begs for his help.
It takes a long time for Simba to come to terms with past. Like, Mufasa, he is separated from his biological family at a young age, and he finds a new family with the free-living Timon (Nathan Lane) and Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella). Simba's new pals teach him the philosophy of Hakuna Matata, which means no worries for the rest of your days. That's exactly what Simba needs to hear after Scar convinces him that he killed Mufasa, and adopting this new way of life makes him feel like he is turning a new leaf, though it also keeps him from living up to his father's legacy and his destiny as the new king of the Pride Lands.
However, a lesson from Rafiki (Robert Guillaume) and a run-in with Nala help him face his fears, so he can confront Scar and restore the kingdom that his father and mother worked so hard to build.
Nala is Simba's mate
Their arranged marriage is brought up early on in "The Lion King," and while the thought made Nala and Simba squirm, time changed things, especially for Simba. There is an interesting role reversal that happens as both characters age. In the beginning of the film, Nala (Niketa Calame-Harris) is a willing participant in Simba's antics, which includes that frightening elephant graveyard adventure. He is a rebellious cub who appears to be cool as he makes fun of Zazu (Rowan Atkinson) and tries to exercise his power. It's an ego that Nala is attracted to, which is why she follows his lead.
However, Scar's reign means that she had to grow up fast, as she helps Sarabi and the rest of the pride survive. She seeks out Simba in a bid for survival, but he refuses to go along with her reckless plans. She ends up rekindling her old feelings for him, which introduces one of the greatest songs on "The Lion King" soundtrack. It also helps her realize that the arrogant cub that she once knew has the potential to become the brave leader that they desperately need. Simba doesn't see himself as brave, but that's the reason why their relationship works. Nala sees the good in Simba that he can't see in himself, and her confidence in him is why he chooses to return to the Pride Lands.
Kiara and Kion are Simba and Nala's children
Kiara (Neve Campbell) has been a part of "The Lion King" cannon from the beginning. The end of "The Lion King" shows Simba and Nala welcoming a cub, which we presume to be Kiara. "The Lion King II: Simba's Pride" tells her story as she learns what it means to be a leader and a member of her community. The film glosses over much of her childhood so that it can focus on her romance with Kovu (Jason Marsden). Thankfully, "The Lion Guard" fills in a lot of the blanks while introducing her little brother, Kion (Max Charles).
The series focuses on the different yet intersecting paths that they take. Like Simba, Kiara (Eden Riegel) is excited about her future as queen, but her excitement can go to her head, especially when she's with her friends. Kion is happy for her, but he's struggling to find his place in the world until Simba tells him about the Lion Guard, which is a group of residents who protect the Pride Lands with a mystical roar.
The Lion Guard does come into contact with other prides, including the Outsiders, and that is how Kiara's future mate is introduced in this series. It also allows us to revisit the deep-seeded tension between the two prides. Their conflict from "The Lion King II: Simba's Pride" is even revisited during season 3, episode 20, "Return to the Pride Lands." It's a nice recap for new viewers, and it helps us understand the larger timeline since we learn that Kovu was welcomed into the family while Kion was at the Tree of Life. Amid Kiara's romance with an Outsider, Kion also learns to accept them and invites them into the Lion Guard.
Kovu is Simba's son-in-law
Kovu is Kiara's love interest in "The Lion King II: Simba's Pride," and Simba is less than thrilled about it. The pair first meet when a young Kiara (Michelle Horn) stumbles into the Outsiders' territory and bumps into Kovu (Ryan O'Donohue). They bond over a close call with crocodiles, which is similar to how Mufasa and Taka form their friendship. Kiara thinks that Kovu is brave, and Kovu finds Kiara's upbeat energy to be a little overwhelming but endearing. His mother, Zira (Suzanne Pleshette) is not happy about their friendship either. She believes that Kovu should take over the Pride Lands, since he is Scar's chosen heir.
An older Kovu makes his way into the Pride Lands after setting a fire that puts Kiara in danger. He saves her, and Simba feels that he must welcome him into his home. This is the perfect scenario for Kovu, who is on a mission to kill Simba. His plans take a turn when he finds himself falling for Kiara. She shows him that he doesn't always have to keep his guard up, and this allows him to open his heart to love. However, it takes a lot of time and a big battle between Zira and Simba to help Kovu change his negative perspective on his future father-in-law, and the same could be said for Simba's negative perspective of Kovu. Once they take the time to understand each other, they realize that they are better together, and that allows Simba to accept Kiara and Kovu's relationship.
Rani is Simba's daughter-in-law
Queen Rani (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first appears on "The Lion Guard," season 3, episode 12, "The Tree of Life." She's the leader of the Night Pride, a group that protects the Tree of Life. The Lion Guard accidentally ends up in their territory, and Rani is suspicious of their intentions after a rockslide blocks entry to the tree. Things get even worse when Kion and Rani's brother, Baliyo (Hudson Yang) accidentally get into a fight that ends with the Lion Guard being banned from the area. She suddenly changes her mind after her grandmother, Queen Janna (Shohreh Aghdashloo), shares her excitement over the fact that the roar of the Lion Guard has returned to the Tree of Life.
Queen Rani and Kion continue to run into each other after that, and she approaches him about becoming her king in season 3, episode 19, "Journey to the Pride Lands." Like Kiara and Kovu, Rani and Kion are different yet the same, and this is something that they loudly acknowledge as they sing about Kion's drive and Rani's patience. While Rani is hopeful that he will agree to join her at the Tree of Life, he returns to the Pride Lands. He continues to think about her during season 3, episode 20, "Return to the Pride Lands," and he tells Kiara how much he admires Rani. "The Lion Guard" never shows us what happens to their relationship, but it is clear that Kion will eventually make his way back to her.