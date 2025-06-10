Why Scarlett Johansson Wanted Her Thunderbolts* Executive Producer Credit Removed

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most important actors in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having portrayed Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, on screen for over a decade. The character (spoilers?) eventually died in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," and while Johansson returned to the role two years later in the movie "Black Widow" (which takes place before "Endgame" in the MCU's timeline), she has made it clear Black Widow herself is going to stay dead. All the same, it previously appeared as though Johansson had since reunited with Marvel Studios, having landed an executive producer credit on 2025's "Thunderbolts*." However, it turns out that she tried to have that credit removed.

Johansson touched on this while speaking to "Thunderbolts*" star David Harbour, who made his MCU debut in "Black Widow," in a piece for Interview Magazine. The two spoke on the very day that "Thunderbolts*" hit theaters and had a good-natured exchange about it. But amidst the fun, Johansson revealed that she 1) hadn't even seen the movie at that point and 2) had tried to have her name removed from its credits. Here's how the exchange went:

Harbour: It's the opening day of a movie that, basically, you are the seventh Thunderbolt in. Your character is all over this movie. Have you seen it? Johansson: No. Harbour: Okay. You are an executive producer on it. Congratulations. Johansson: I asked to have my credit removed because I wasn't involved.

The role of a movie producer can be tricker to explain than, say, that of a director. Some film producers don't do much and still collect a paycheck. Others are heavily involved in production. In this case, Johansson ended up not doing much, though it seems she also wasn't comfortable taking any credit for the resulting movie. This does, in turn, admittedly invite a whole host of follow-up questions regarding what went on behind the scenes here.