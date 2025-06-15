What Does DC Comics Stand For?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DC. Marvel. If you're a comic fan, those words are inescapable because they're the names of the two biggest comic publishers in the U.S. The superhero universes each company owns suck up all the atmosphere of the comics space. Comic readers often divide themselves by whether they're more of a Marvel or DC fan, like sports fans rooting for different teams.

The name "Marvel" is intuitive — it means to wow or excite someone, a fitting name for an entertainment company. Founded in 1939 as Timely Comics by publisher Martin Goodman, Timely's first series was "Marvel Comics." Issue one of "Marvel Comics" debuted Namor the Sub-Mariner and the original Human Torch. The company then became Atlas Comics in 1951 (named for the Atlas News Company that Goodman owned), before officially rebranding again in 1961 as Marvel Comics. That year is also when the company became synonymous with its superhero characters and Timely/Atlas/Marvel editor-in-chief Stan Lee (cousin to Goodman's wife).

Lee, a born marketer, brought forth the idea of a "Marvel Universe" across the company's comics. There was no better name, because Lee was out to marvel young readers with his comic characters, co-created by Marvel's freelance artists like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko (who deserve as much credit as Stan Lee and Marvel itself).

What about DC, though? Nope, its name is not because the company is based in the District of Columbia. For most of its history, DC was based in Manhattan, and in 2015 it moved to Burbank, California to be closer to its parent company, Warner Bros.

The name "DC" is an acronym that comes from one of the company's longest and most consistently published comic titles: "Detective Comics," the series where Batman first debuted. Yes, this does mean the company name is technically "Detective Comics Comics."

But like its perennial rival, DC wasn't always known by its current name.