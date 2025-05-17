Cleveland Has Become A Go-To City For Making Superhero Epics, And It Makes Total Sense

Even if you've never visited New York City, Hollywood, or even Chicago, the average person could probably identify each skyline based solely on the countless establishing shots provided throughout cinema history. The same is not as true for a city like Cleveland, Ohio, the so-called "Mistake by the Lake" that I called home throughout my 20s. Cleveland, as a city, gets a bad rap from the rest of the world — as evident by how often the city is used as a punchline. (For example: One of the Hellmouths from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is in Cleveland, thus explaining why the city sucks so much.)

Ohio, in general, is often used as a shorthand to mean "Anywhere, USA," even if a movie or TV show isn't filmed there. And yet, Marvel's "The Avengers" used Cleveland to double as Germany, while "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" reused the locations to be on the other side of the globe. The building where Loki (Tom Hiddleston) commands everyone to kneel? Yeah, that's the same building where Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) share a kiss on an escalator in a mall. It's also the same building piercing the sky that's visible in the shots of Hawkgirl (Cleveland's Isabela Merced!) soaring through the air in the "Superman" promos.

I haven't lived in Cleveland in about four years now, but it's a city I love with every fiber of my being, no matter how often people in Los Angeles grimace when I tell them where my wife and I lived before moving out here. The full-length trailer for James Gunn's "Superman" understands what makes The Land one of the greatest cities in the world and, by allowing it to double as Metropolis, rightfully presents Cleveland the way it exists in my heart — as a city worth saving.

