How Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury Lost His Eye In The MCU Vs. The Comics

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has become one of the most significant and recognizable characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Making his on-screen debut in the MCU's very first post-credits scene at the end of "Iron Man," Fury was introduced as the director of SHIELD and the mastermind behind the Avengers Initiative – the plan to bring together Earth's mightiest heroes in a team that could defend the planet against threats too powerful for any one superhero.

Jackson's Nick Fury, known for donning a large leather coat and an eyepatch, has appeared in 12 MCU movies to date, as well as "Agents of SHIELD" and the Disney+ series "Secret Invasion." As the ultimate spy and a man of mystery, much of Nick Fury's backstory was initially shrouded in secrecy. However, as time has gone on and his story has been developed across the MCU, more has been revealed of how Nick Fury became the SHIELD director MCU fans know and love.

While "Secret Invasion" illuminated much of Fury's past and his personal life, it was "Captain Marvel" that explored his origins in SHIELD. This movie also revealed the answer to one the biggest questions fans had about Fury – how did he lose his eye? However, the MCU's explanation for this distinctive injury differed drastically from the explanation given in Marvel's comics.