Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Almost Got A Movie With DC's Most Controversial Character

This summer, the brand reputation of DC Comics on the big screen will hopefully be rehabilitated with the release of James Gunn's "Superman." The film is the first big screen entry in the new DCU, and will set the foundation for what's to come, after a decade of constant hit-or-miss projects from the now-defunct DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The DCEU kicked off in 2013 with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel," and in the years following that film's release, this shared universe struggled significantly due to inconsistent quality amongst its releases. Perhaps the worst DCEU film comes in the form of "Suicide Squad," which hit theaters in 2016, just a couple of months after "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" released to negative critical reception and polarized responses from audiences.

Directed by David Ayer (although he has since disowned the film), "Suicide Squad" sought to be an exciting, original new cinematic entry in the canon of comic book cinema, especially for DC. Two years prior, Marvel Studios released James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy," which became a runaway success, turning previously unknown characters into household names. While Warner Bros. intended for "Suicide Squad" to leave a similar impact on audiences, the film turned out to be a hot mess of epic proportions. However, one of the few shining spots in the film came in the form of one Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who was widely considered amongst both critics and audiences as a brilliant casting choice. The popularity of Harley Quinn led to numerous projects that were in development for the DCEU, and although she would appear in at least two more films, there was one particular project that, in some ways, we should be thankful never made it past the written page.