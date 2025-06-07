John Wick's Director Knows Exactly What Went Wrong With The Continental TV Series

As Stahelski sees it, the team that's been at the core of these movies is what makes "John Wick" tick. That's not to say that Reeves needs to be in every single project and it's not to say that Stahelski necessarily needs to direct every single project. But the studio would at least do well to listen to them, given that they're the ones that saved "John Wick" from being a direct-to-video release and turned it into a massive franchise.

The signs were there when it came to "The Continental," which first entered development at Starz in 2018. The five-year waiting period and changing networks certainly didn't inspire confidence. It turns out, there were plenty of reasons not to be confident. Speaking further, Stahelski offered a larger window into their creative process, which differed greatly from what was done with the ill-fated spin-off series:

"If you saw our process, you'd be like, 'You're telling me this billion dollar franchise does it this way?' I'm scouting my next film in London and we saw a cool location yesterday which totally changed the second act. We rewrote the whole thing. I find great cast members and rewrite their parts constantly. That's what makes [the movies] so good and organic — we're constantly upgrading. But the studio likes to know what they're getting for their buck and want to lock a script for budget reasons. While we're saying, 'Just write the check, we'll see you at the finish line.'"

Stahelski is asking for a lot, but many would say he's earned it. Heck, he even came in to handle reshoots on "Ballerina" when Len Wiseman couldn't be there. And in the early going, at least, audiences are responding well to the film, which looks and feels much more like something from the "John Wick" universe than "The Continental." Lionsgate is unlikely to make the same mistakes again going forward, that much is certain.

"Ballerina" is in theaters now.