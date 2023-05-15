Why Making The Continental A John Wick Prequel Was A 'Genius Idea,' According To The Producers

The premise of Chad Stahelski's 2014 film "John Wick" was appealing for its trim simplicity. A former assassin (Keanu Reeves), trying to leave the lifestyle, experienced a painful personal tragedy when his wife died. One of her last gifts to John was a sweet little puppy dog, an animal he swore to cherish. When some brash Russian gangsters kill the dog in a fit of violent pique, it more or less drags John Wick back into the violent underground he once occupied, eager to lay waste to anyone who wronged him. One dead dog = 10,000 dead gangsters and assassins. The equation makes perfect sense.

To add some texture to the premise, however, screenwriter Derek Kolstad invented a fascinating notion. It seems that John Wick and the assassins of the world all belong to a complex, well-organized professional network, overseen by a shadowy cabal of executives — the High Table — who ensure that assassins all play by the rules. In the universe of "John Wick," assassination is an exclusive and posh profession, and most who work for the High Table are well-dressed and have very refined taste in booze, clothing, and high-end firearms.

When assassins want to be safe from the murderous machinations of one another, they can retire for a few nights at the Continental, an expensive hotel where violence is strictly forbidden. It's like a Vegas hotel, if they also offered death machinery as a perk.

In September 2023, the hotel will be getting the star treatment in the origin story miniseries "The Continental," a story of how the hotel came to be. According to a recent interview with Deadline, producer Basil Iwanyk, focusing on the hotel — and its origins — as an expansion of the "John Wick" universe was a genius move.