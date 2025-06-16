The It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Episode That Pays Homage To A Bruce Willis Movie

The gang on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" tends to view the world through the lens of pop culture, and that means there are a tremendous number of references to movies and TV shows throughout the series. Charlie (Charlie Day) has dressed up as Al Pacino's Frank Serpico from "Serpico," for example, and the whole gang made several "Lethal Weapon" sequels with some questionable choices (that led to the episodes being banned from streaming), so it's clear that movies are at the forefront of their minds. In season 3, we got one of the best tributes to a movie ever in the form of "The Gang Gets Held Hostage," which pays homage to the Bruce Willis-led action classic "Die Hard."

In "The Gang Gets Held Hostage," Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Mac (Rob McElhenney), and Charlie get held hostage by the McPoyles, members of a massive inbred family who attended elementary school with Mac and Charlie. As Liam (Jimmi Simpson) and Ryan McPoyle (Nathan Mooney) hold the gang hostage and harass them with the help of their mute sister Margaret (Thesy Surface), Frank (Danny DeVito) is crawling through the air vents, just like Willis's John McClane in "Die Hard." It's pretty funny stuff, and there are several direct, hilarious references to the 1988 John McTiernan classic.