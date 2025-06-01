Where Is It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Filmed? Every Major Location, Explained

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has been on for 16 seasons, with the 17th premiering on July 9, 2025, and over that time, the show has accumulated quite a few important locations. Some, like the exterior for Paddy's Pub, are actually filmed in Los Angeles, where the majority of the series' interior scenes are also filmed, but others were shot on location in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to give the show a hint of authenticity. There are a ton of real Philly locations in the show's title credits, of course, but otherwise, things have been kind of an interesting mix of Philly and L.A. Similarly, only one member of the cast is actually from Philadelphia (at least it's series creator Rob McElhenney).

Let's take a look at some of the most important shooting locations from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," not counting the various sets they've built for interiors. Before we dive in, it's worth giving a quick mention to the Herald Examiner building in Los Angeles, where the interiors for Guigino's Fancy Italian Restaurant and the original interior set for Paddy's Pub were originally built, because that's just way too cool.