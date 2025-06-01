Where Is It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Filmed? Every Major Location, Explained
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has been on for 16 seasons, with the 17th premiering on July 9, 2025, and over that time, the show has accumulated quite a few important locations. Some, like the exterior for Paddy's Pub, are actually filmed in Los Angeles, where the majority of the series' interior scenes are also filmed, but others were shot on location in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to give the show a hint of authenticity. There are a ton of real Philly locations in the show's title credits, of course, but otherwise, things have been kind of an interesting mix of Philly and L.A. Similarly, only one member of the cast is actually from Philadelphia (at least it's series creator Rob McElhenney).
Let's take a look at some of the most important shooting locations from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," not counting the various sets they've built for interiors. Before we dive in, it's worth giving a quick mention to the Herald Examiner building in Los Angeles, where the interiors for Guigino's Fancy Italian Restaurant and the original interior set for Paddy's Pub were originally built, because that's just way too cool.
Paddy's Pub
Easily the most important exterior in the entire series is Paddy's Pub, the massive brick building that houses the bar on its first floor. There's nothing on the other floors save for Charlie's "bad room," an unfinished attic-like room accessible only through the air vents where Charlie (Charlie Day) goes to smash bottles when he's angry. We see the exterior of the pub in numerous episodes, and the full exterior in a handful, including the season 14 episode "Paddy's Has a Jumper" (pictured above) and the season 3 episode "The Gang Gets Held Hostage," which also shows the gang on the lower roof of the single-story section of the building when they re-enact the "yippee-ki-yay" scene from "Die Hard."
The exterior filming location for Paddy's Pub is the Pan Pacific warehouse located at 544 Mateo Street in downtown Los Angeles. It's a vacant brick building that usually doesn't have the Paddy's sign hanging out front (maybe Charlie blew it down) but it's still pretty neat to check out. The show's interiors were filmed entirely on sets and not at the warehouse, but it's still cool to see the street where the gang gets up to the most trouble.
Charlie and Frank's Apartment
For fans who want to check out the door and stoop for the semi-terrifying apartment building that Charlie and Frank (Danny DeVito) live in, they need to look no further than 1311 S Pembroke Lane in downtown Los Angeles. While we don't see much happen in this exterior location other than Frank, Mac, and Dee's (Kaitlin Olson) fumigation adventures in the hilarious episode "The World Series Defense," it's still kind of fun to see.
While the inside of Frank and Charlie's apartment is filmed on a soundstage these days, it was originally filmed inside one of the rooms at The Barclay Hotel at 103 East 4th St in Los Angeles. On "The Always Sunny Podcast," the guys talked about how they brought in furniture to dress the room for filming but didn't change anything else, banking on the run-down look of the walls and fixtures. Eventually they built a new version on a soundstage and in 2021 the hotel was turned into low-income housing for marginalized and unhoused people in L.A., so there's nothing of Charlie's place to see there now.
Mac and Dennis's Apartment and the Italian Market
At least one of the gang's apartments is in Philly — or it was before they burned it down during "The Gang Squashes Their Beefs." Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Mac live together in an apartment above the Italian Market in Philadelphia. The exterior shots for their apartment are at 903 S 9th Street in Philadelphia, above Anthony's Italian Coffee House. We see the area in a bit more depth in the classic episode "The Gang Hits the Road," when they stop at the market to try and barter and Charlie gets to try a pear for the first time. (He doesn't like it, though he ate both the core and the sticker...) It's a fun chance to hear some Philly accents in the show since the gang doesn't really have them other than a few choice words, and I imagine visiting the actual Italian Market would be a great Philly experience even without its connection to the show.
After the guys burn down their apartment, they end up moving in with Dee, whose apartment exterior is at 916 Montrose Street in Philadelphia, toward the south side of the city. We really don't see the exterior of Dee's apartment much other than establishing shots, and the interiors are all filmed on a soundstage, but it does look like a cute side street and neighborhood.
Oldies Rock Cafe
Guigino's might be the most important restaurant in the Paddy's universe, but it's not the only one. The gang have also gotten involved with the "Oldies Rock Cafe," where Charlie, Dee, and Dennis got jobs with the Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) as their manager in "The Gang Sells Out." The same location (though maybe not the same actual restaurant in-universe) is also where the guys dine out in "The Gang Gets a New Member" when they're trying to impress their old buddy Schmitty (Jason Sudeikis) and are trying to get him to join the gang, and where Charlie tries to impress a date that he met on a dating site despite sweating profusely and smelling of cheese in "The Waitress is Getting Married."
The shooting location itself is at 1201 Filbert Street in Philadelphia, and it's actually a Maggiano's Little Italy, which is a high-end Italian chain restaurant with some of the best Caesar salad you'll ever taste. They might not serve milk steak and raw jellybeans, but you could absolutely have a meal there and enjoy the same atmosphere as the gang.
The Stoop (from Dennis and Dee Go On Welfare)
While it only features in one episode, the season 2 classic "Dennis and Dee Go On Welfare," it seems vital to mention the stoop those characters drink and sing on when Mac comes to see them after they've left their jobs at Paddy's. While drinking booze out of brown paper bags and listening to Biz Markie's "Just a Friend," the duo inform Mac that they're going to go on welfare as soon as their unemployment runs out, and it's an early hilarious moment in the series. It was so funny that filming actually ended up drawing a crowd in real life, as passerby stopped to see what was happening and enjoy the sounds of Markie's song.
The actual stoop is located at 752 South 10th Street in Philadelphia, which is currently a private residence, so fans should be respectful if they decide to visit. That means no blasting "Just a Friend," no matter how fun that might be.