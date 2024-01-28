The Late Star Trek Actor Who Played Dee's Hero In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

In "The Gang Gets a New Member," Dee finds a check she wrote for her mentor, high school drama teacher Dr. Larry Meyers (Auberjonois), in a time capsule because she believed she would be a famous actor when she opened it and would be able to actually give it to him. In lieu of that, she seeks him out to try and glean some wisdom about her future as an actor. However, he has totally given up and lets his students do whatever they want. He tells Dee that while she has gotten far too old to make it as an actor (not true! Many stars don't get their starts until their 30s and 40s!), she still could be involved in the acting world by teaching. She ends up taking a job as an assistant teacher and helps inspire Larry to care again, though he ends up breaking his hip when he slips and falls on an over-waxed stage.

As Dr. Larry Meyers, Auberjonois doesn't have to wear the prosthetic makeup that made him into Odo, the shapeshifting security chief on "Deep Space Nine," which might have made him unrecognizable to some fans. The characters also couldn't be more different, as Odo would never allow students to play on their phones if there was a lesson to be learned, and he certainly wouldn't dress up like Dr. Frankenstein for a silly musical.