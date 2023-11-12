Charlie Day Broke Character On It's Always Sunny And They Kept It In The Show

The actors behind the gang on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are very funny people, so breaking character every now and then because one of their co-stars made them laugh is to be expected. Every good sitcom has a killer gag reel, after all, and the "It's Always Sunny" gag reels are truly excellent. But what about when it becomes almost impossible to get through a scene without chuckling a little bit, and even the best take has someone cracking up to some degree?

Sometimes those takes manage to make it into the show, and eagle-eyed "Always Sunny" fans have caught some of them over the years, but on "The Always Sunny Podcast," star Charlie Day admitted to one time he knows a giggly gaffe made it into the final edit. In the season 5 episode "The World Series Defense," Day and co-star Glenn Howerton did a bit of going off-script that led to Day breaking character a little bit, but the rest of the take was just too darn funny to cut.