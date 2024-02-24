It's Always Sunny's Emmy Award Mockery Was Heavily Debated Behind The Scenes

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has been on for a record-breaking 16 seasons, making it the longest-running live-action sitcom of all time ... but, for some reason, it's never won an Emmy. Actually, it's never even been nominated for an Emmy, unless you count the three times the series was nominated for "Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or A Variety Program." The show has been around forever and continues to make people laugh and fans go absolutely rabid creating memes and video edits, so it honestly feels a bit absurd that it's never been honored with the biggest award in television. The gang even appeared on the 2024 Emmy Awards ceremony and poked fun at the fact that they had never been awarded, though Danny DeVito noted that he had (for "Taxi," not "Sunny").

When the gang made their 100th episode of "It's Always Sunny" back in season 9, they decided to go ahead and poke a little fun at the fact that they had never won an Emmy. (At that point, they had not even been nominated for the stunt awards!) The episode, "The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award," is a whole lot of fun and is full of hilarious meta-humor for folks in the know. Yet, apparently, there was a lot of discussion behind the scenes on whether it would work at all.