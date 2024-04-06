It's Always Sunny's Glenn Howerton Wants An Al Pacino Cameo With Lots Of Screaming

In 2014, Glenn Howerton took part in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, mostly answering questions about "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." One of the questions from user cujoman2004 was, "If you could have anyone make a guest appearance on 'Always Sunny,' who would it be and for what purpose would you want this person to do?" Howerton responded:

"Al Pacino. Just to have him like, scream at me for five straight minutes. And then wander out of the bar after realizing he was screaming at the wrong person."

While there have been many fabulous guest stars on "Always Sunny," including Bryan Cranston, Guillermo del Toro, and Josh Groban, having an actor of Al Pacino's stature would be truly unforgettable, especially in a show that is so off-the-wall. But Pacino is not afraid to go wild and weird. He's flourished in many comedies, from the lighthearted, family-friendly affair "Author! Author!" to the caustic "The Humbling" about a washed-up stage actor. Perhaps his zaniest turn was in Adam Sandler's "Jack and Jill." As cringe-inducing and misogynistic as the film is, the sequences where Pacino plays "himself" are genuinely hilarious. How could something that features the revered actor singing and dancing in a "Dunkacino" commercial not be?

What makes Pacino such an enticing actor is his 100 percent commitment, no matter what the genre. He has the unique ability to take his work and approach to characters very seriously without ever taking himself too seriously, even to the point of self-parody. Pacino has a willingness to go over the top while keeping everything grounded in a sense of truth, even in the most absurd of situations. This makes him the perfect fit for the Gang's antics and the chaos of Paddy's bar.