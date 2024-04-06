It's Always Sunny's Glenn Howerton Wants An Al Pacino Cameo With Lots Of Screaming
In 2014, Glenn Howerton took part in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, mostly answering questions about "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." One of the questions from user cujoman2004 was, "If you could have anyone make a guest appearance on 'Always Sunny,' who would it be and for what purpose would you want this person to do?" Howerton responded:
"Al Pacino. Just to have him like, scream at me for five straight minutes. And then wander out of the bar after realizing he was screaming at the wrong person."
While there have been many fabulous guest stars on "Always Sunny," including Bryan Cranston, Guillermo del Toro, and Josh Groban, having an actor of Al Pacino's stature would be truly unforgettable, especially in a show that is so off-the-wall. But Pacino is not afraid to go wild and weird. He's flourished in many comedies, from the lighthearted, family-friendly affair "Author! Author!" to the caustic "The Humbling" about a washed-up stage actor. Perhaps his zaniest turn was in Adam Sandler's "Jack and Jill." As cringe-inducing and misogynistic as the film is, the sequences where Pacino plays "himself" are genuinely hilarious. How could something that features the revered actor singing and dancing in a "Dunkacino" commercial not be?
What makes Pacino such an enticing actor is his 100 percent commitment, no matter what the genre. He has the unique ability to take his work and approach to characters very seriously without ever taking himself too seriously, even to the point of self-parody. Pacino has a willingness to go over the top while keeping everything grounded in a sense of truth, even in the most absurd of situations. This makes him the perfect fit for the Gang's antics and the chaos of Paddy's bar.
Charlie plays a screaming Pacino-as-Serpico
"Always Sunny" has referenced Pacino before in the season 3 episode "Bums: Making a Mess All Over the City." When the Gang decides to combat local housing insecurity, Charlie poses as Al Pacino from Sidney Lumet's "Serpico," complete with a fake mustache and a 1970s-era poncho. "Serpico" is an intense drama about an undercover officer who discovers corruption within the NYPD and faces danger when he decides to act as a whistleblower. Charlie nails Pacino's trademark livewire energy and hot temper. He rants about the rotting system and "crook-ed cops!" with that gravelly, New York accent and punctuated voice modulations that Pacino is so famous for. It's one of the best "Always Sunny" episodes, and it would be a full circle moment if the real Al Pacino appeared on the show — maybe not only yelling at Dennis but also Charlie.
To be sure, Pacino is an expert yeller, with his lines ranging from peeved to volcanic, from the interrogation scene in "Heat" (featuring the memorable line, "'Cause she's got a great ass and you got your head all the way up it!") to the courtroom meltdown in the finale of "...And Justice for All" where his frazzled lawyer character screams, "You're out of order! The whole trial is out of order! They're out of order!" Like Dennis, Pacino is untethered and his rage knows no bounds. The possibilities for how ridiculous and explosive the "Always Sunny" writers could make Pacino's rant are endless. It's been 10 years since Glenn Howerton's Reddit response, but it's not too late, what with "Always Sunny" entering its 17th season and showing no signs of stopping.