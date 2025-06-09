10 Actors Who Almost Joined (Or Were Rumored For) Marvel's Fantastic Four Cast

Since the advent of Hollywood fan magazines in the 1920s, movie fans have obsessed over behind-the-scenes details about their favorite stars. Today, cinephiles are more invested in moviemaking than ever before, as internet denizens sound off about Hollywood casting decisions and constantly "fancast" actors in popular roles.

The bigger the movie, or the more well-known the IP, the more rambunctious these discussions become. Take, for example, the upcoming film "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." A popular superhero group in Marvel comics, team's journey to the screen has been troubled. The first live-action "Fantastic Four" film came out in 2005, and while it achieved box office success, it wasn't well-liked by critics. The 2015 film of the same name was both a box office bomb and a critical flop.

For comic fans, this new film could be a chance for Marvel to finally do right by these characters on screen. Fans have been discussing the film, including the cast and which comic story it might follow, since it was first announced. Everyone has opinions about who should play the titular heroes and their nemesis, and each piece of casting news has sparked discourse among fans.

Now that we know the film's main cast (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach), we can take a look at who might have played a part in the movie in some other universe. From fan picks to expensive negotiations, here's a look at all the actors who missed the boat.