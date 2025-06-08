10 Worst Things Daredevil Has Ever Done

These days, it should be well known that no superhero is worth dating. From Scott Summers to Peter Parker, the romantic partners of these characters are usually subjected to harsh treatment to push the hero's story forward.

But while the aim of these storylines is usually to depict a good guy pushed to the edge by tragedy, Matt Murdock is almost always at the edge and rarely behaves like a "good" boyfriend. Everyone knows about his key relationships with legal administrator Karen Page (whom he at once romanced under the false identity of "Mike Murdock") and deadly assassin Elektra Natchios, both of whom died gruesome deaths due to their mere proximity to him. There's also Milla Donovan, a normal woman who is driven insane due to her relationship with Daredevil, and seemingly winds up permanently institutionalized as a result. And then there's his on-and-off relationship with the Black Widow herself, Natasha Romanoff, which at one point during Tony Isabella's run in the '70s saw Matt essentially sexually harassing her.

The most disturbing and potentially abusive "Daredevil" relationship was between Matt and a powerful businesswoman named Heather Glenn, who eventually inherited the corrupt Glenn Industries from her father. To call their relationship volatile would be an understatement, and it eventually culminated in Matt using his position as a lawyer to essentially sue the company so hard Heather would have no choice but to abdicate her position and marry him. She relents but is driven to alcoholism by Matt's coercive treatment and subsequent abandonment. When she tries to reach out to Matt for help months later, he ignores her. She dies by suicide as a result — and, because Marvel apparently wasn't satisfied by the punishment thus far, her grave is defiled by the Vulture shortly thereafter.