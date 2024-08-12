Deadpool & Wolverine Concept Art Includes Ben Affleck's Daredevil & Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider

What happens when the most improvisation-heavy superhero studio around meets the Merc with a Mouth, the most chaotic superhero of them all? By the looks of things, you get an ambitious production like "Deadpool & Wolverine" where, at some point, it seems as if anything and everything was probably on the table. The final version of the team-up movie we ended up with is practically bursting with cameos and Easter eggs. Chris Evans' reappearance as Johnny Storm would've been a massive coup all on its own, but director Shawn Levy and star/co-writer Ryan Reynolds went the extra mile to recruit even more blockbuster castoffs, including the likes of Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Channing Tatum's Gambit (a phrase that takes on several meanings, considering his ridiculous accent), and, of course, Wesley Snipes' unfailingly badass Blade.

Yet that hardly even scratches the surface of all the concepts tossed around for what "Deadpool & Wolverine" could've potentially been. Even on a standard Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, all the aborted notions and initial ideas that were ultimately scrapped tend to take up quite a lot of oxygen after release. We can safely dial that up to 11 on this film, if newly-released concept art is anything to go by.

In an Instagram post, illustrator, concept artist, and Marvel Studios' Visual Development Supervisor Rodney Fuentebella dropped one of his patented concept illustrations for "Deadpool & Wolverine." Among the plethora of Deadpool variants squeezed into the frame, there are some fascinating inclusions thrown in there, as well. It's clearly an early iteration of the show-stopping fight sequence between Wade Wilson, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and all the Deadpools, but a closer look reveals a couple of surprises — namely, Ben Affleck's Daredevil and Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider. As it turns out, "Deadpool & Wolverine" could've been even wilder.