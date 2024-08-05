There Were No Hard Feelings About Deadpool & Wolverine's Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Divorce Joke

In keeping with its protagonist's savagely irreverent sensibility, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is chock full of meta gags that both celebrate and eviscerate its parent companies' adventures in the big screen superhero trade. Does the Merc with a Mouth hold anything sacred (aside from the glistening glory of Logan's shredded abs)? There must be some jokes that are out of bounds for the character, but it's hard to imagine what those jokes would be. After all, in this installment, he makes a crack about Hugh Jackman's real-life 2023 divorce!

As long as divorces are grist for laughs, why not take aim at the failed marriage of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck? After becoming friends on the sets of "Pearl Harbor" and "Daredevil," the actors got hitched in 2005 and had three children together before officially splitting in 2018. This is dicey material for humor, especially when kids are involved. Maybe that's why Ryan Reynolds left this particular joke to his surprise co-star Garner. If that's why he deferred, it was a wise move because Garner's two-word swipe at Affleck absolutely kills.

As for whether there was behind-the-scenes drama in getting these jokes cleared with the performers, you might be surprised how game everyone was to poke fun at their professional and personal lives.