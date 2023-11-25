How The Failure Of Ben Affleck's Daredevil Planted The Seeds For The MCU

To remind readers, outside of Batman and Superman, superhero characters were once often considered to be bad bets at the box office. Many film execs assumed that audiences were too small to make a superhero movie profitable, and the special effects needed to realize a superhero character were going to be too extensive to do cheaply. It wouldn't be until film VFX technology had sufficiently advanced that certain filmmakers would give mainstream Marvel superheroes a try. 2000 saw the release of Bryan Singer's "X-Men," a steel-glinting superhero flick that developed its own aesthetic instead of cleaving to the colorful costumes of the comic book page. 2002 saw the release of Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man," a limp and unengaging drama, but one with first-rate Spider-Man visuals that still look impressive to this day. It looked like a trend was starting.

That trend seemingly hit two speedbumps in 2003, however, with the release of two Marvel-based superhero films that were roundly rejected upon their release. One was Ang Lee's "Hulk," a psychedelic intergenerational drama that was more interested in the psychology of the Incredible Hulk than his capacity for mayhem. That film also happens to be excellent. The other film was Mark Steven Johnson's "Daredevil" starring Ben Affleck as a blind attorney who secretly possessed heightened senses of hearing and balance and who worked as a masked vigilante at night. The film was a financial success, but fans pooh-poohed the film's "edgy" 2003 visuals and hokey script.

According to the 2023 book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, the general rejection of "Daredevil" by Marvel fans led executive producer David Maisel — a massive Marvel Comics fan — to ponder building out a whole superhero movie world. A Marvel Cinematic Universe, if you will.