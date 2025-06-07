10 Best Actors Who Almost Played Superman

Much like the actors who play James Bond, Spider-Man, or Batman, securing the gig of Superman is a pretty big deal. The world's attention lasers in on the chosen one, as everything about the person is dissected and scrutinized in full public view. "He's not tall enough." "Where's the curl in his hair?" "Are those real muscles?" "Why doesn't he look like the actors playing Pa and Ma Kent?" Yes, the last one is a hilariously real comment posted on social media about David Corenswet's Clark Kent, and if you know, you know. Hopefully, the paycheck for this role more than compensates the performers for having to deal with the constant tomfoolery surrounding it.

Then there are the actors who almost received the chance to put on the red cape (and red trunks, in some cases), but it didn't happen for whatever reason. They're a rare breed who could have left their own mark on Superman and influenced the character's perception in pop culture. Would they have been better choices for the part in retrospect? That's difficult to say without seeing them in completed movies, but no one can deny they would be mildly curious to find out how Brendan Fraser or Joe Manganiello would fare as the Big Blue Boy Scout.

As fans, it's always fun to look back at what-if scenarios and question how movies would have panned out with different stars in the lead. So, let's enter the multiverse to discover the best actors who almost played Superman.