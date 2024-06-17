Matt Bomer Claims Being Outed Cost Him The Role Of Superman

Showrunner Ryan Murphy has a type when it comes to casting, and that type is guys who look like Superman. It's no surprise, then, that the new Superman will be played by David Corenswet, alum of Murphy's shows "Hollywood" and "The Politician." Yet Corenswet isn't the first Murphy favorite to come close to the role of Clark Kent. In the mid-2000s, Matt Bomer (who would later go on to appear in "American Horror Story" and its spinoff, "American Horror Stories," along with other Murphy shows like "The Normal Heart" and "Glee") had a three-picture deal with Warner Bros. to be the new Man of Steel.

Speaking on the Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Bomer was asked by host Scott Feinberg whether he could confirm or correct a rumor that he left the soap opera "Guiding Light" because of an opportunity for a certain major movie role. Bomer replied that this was "partly right," elaborating:

"Basically I went in on a cattle call [audition] for Superman, and then it turned into a four-month audition experience where I was auditioning again and again and again and flying out to New York and doing chemistry reads and flying out to L.A. doing chemistry reads, flying back to New York, flying back to L.A. to do a screen test, and it looked like I was [director Brett Ratner's] choice for the role. This was a very early iteration of Superman written by J.J. Abrams called 'Superman: Flyby' [...] and it never came to light."

Since "Guiding Light" had a serial killer storyline going and was in need of a character to expose as the murderer, an executive producer "very kindly" decided it would be a good opportunity to free Bomer up for the Superman role, telling him: "We're writing you off the show, go with my blessing." Unfortunately, Bomer's Superman never took flight.