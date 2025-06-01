Harry Potter Fans Are Convinced Arabella Stanton Will Be The Perfect Hermione After Seeing This Clip
Following the announcements that John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu will portray Severus Snape, the "Harry Potter" TV series has finally confirmed its three main young stars. Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout have been cast as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively, all of whom are relative newcomers. However, while most of the attention will be on McLaughlin given that the show will mostly center around his character, Stanton is the actor who is already being hailed as perfect casting by the fantasy franchise's loyal fan base.
A clip shared on Reddit, which shows Stanton performing a monologue for the House of Talent acting school, has convinced folks that she's the perfect choice for Ms. Granger. In the clip, she gives an unspecified person instructions on how to find the post office — after assuming that's what they are looking for and explaining why she came to this conclusion. Her mannerisms and accent are similar to Emma Watson's portrayal of Hermione, and her performance is imbued with theknow-it-all confidence that is synonymous with Hogwarts' smartest student.
"They were supposed to cast an actress! Not the real Hermione," one Redditor wrote, clearly impressed by the performance. "She is gonna nail the role. This is so Hermione," another fan said.
There are several factors that could lead to the "Harry Potter" TV series flopping, the involvement of author/executive producer J.K. Rowling chief among them. However, Stanton's outing as Hermione probably won't hurt the series' chances of succeeding, as the clip explains why she beat thousands of other talented child actors to land the role. What's more, she already has an impressive acting background.
Arabella Stanton is an accomplished stage star
Arabella Stanton is heading into the "Harry Potter" series as an established player on the stage. She is arguably best known for playing the lead character in the "Matilda the Musical" — based on Roald Dahl's beloved story about a young girl with telekinetic abilities — which took place in London's West End between 2023 and 2024. "Harry Potter" will be a different beast entirely, but at least Stanton has a history of playing characters with otherworldly abilities, and that experience will undoubtedly help her get a grasp on Gryffindor's favorite Muggle-born witch.
The young actor also lent her talents to Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Starlight Express," which tells the story of a steam engine that wants to test its racing skills against more impressive trains. Stanton provided the voice for the narrator, Control, and the fact she got to be part of a show by one of the world's most successful and influential musical maestros speaks volumes about her talent.
Fans won't have long to wait to see Stanton as Hermione Granger, as "Harry Potter" is expected to fly onto HBO Max sometime in 2026. In the meantime, Wizarding World aficionados can look forward to other casting announcements being confirmed, as Voldemort, Neville Longbottom, and other essential characters have still to find their actors.