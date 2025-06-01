Harry Potter Fans Are Convinced Arabella Stanton Will Be The Perfect Hermione After Seeing This Clip

Following the announcements that John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu will portray Severus Snape, the "Harry Potter" TV series has finally confirmed its three main young stars. Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout have been cast as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively, all of whom are relative newcomers. However, while most of the attention will be on McLaughlin given that the show will mostly center around his character, Stanton is the actor who is already being hailed as perfect casting by the fantasy franchise's loyal fan base.

A clip shared on Reddit, which shows Stanton performing a monologue for the House of Talent acting school, has convinced folks that she's the perfect choice for Ms. Granger. In the clip, she gives an unspecified person instructions on how to find the post office — after assuming that's what they are looking for and explaining why she came to this conclusion. Her mannerisms and accent are similar to Emma Watson's portrayal of Hermione, and her performance is imbued with theknow-it-all confidence that is synonymous with Hogwarts' smartest student.

"They were supposed to cast an actress! Not the real Hermione," one Redditor wrote, clearly impressed by the performance. "She is gonna nail the role. This is so Hermione," another fan said.

There are several factors that could lead to the "Harry Potter" TV series flopping, the involvement of author/executive producer J.K. Rowling chief among them. However, Stanton's outing as Hermione probably won't hurt the series' chances of succeeding, as the clip explains why she beat thousands of other talented child actors to land the role. What's more, she already has an impressive acting background.