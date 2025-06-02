The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Won't Feature One Star Wars TV Veteran
At least one character from the Mando-verse won't be reuniting with Din Djarin and Grogu on the big screen next year. Director Jon Favreau is finally bringing "Star Wars" back to a theater near you in 2026, making the first new movie in the franchise since "The Rise of Skywalker" concluded the ever-divisive sequel trilogy in 2019. "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will bring the TV side of a galaxy far, far away to the movies. Unfortunately, Fennec Shand won't be along for the ride.
Recently, Screen Rant spoke with Ming-Na Wen, who played the assassin Fennec Shand in both "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." The actress also voiced the character in the animated series "The Bad Batch." When asked if she is going to be in "The Mandalorian and Grogu," Wen gave a blunt, straightforward answer, making it clear that she won't be part of the proceedings:
"Well, I mean I'm not in it, but if I can be that would be great."
There we have it. Wen did add that "I hope we see Fennec again. Yes, because I miss her too." So it's not as though Wen is tired of playing the character or anything along those lines. So far as we know, it just came down to Fennec not having a part to play in the story Favreau wants to tell with this movie. Then again, this could be a situation where Wen is lying to protect a surprise, just like Andrew Garfield lied repeatedly about being in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." There's no real way of knowing, but for what it's worth, her response does seem genuine.
Will we see Fennec Shand elsewhere in the Star Wars galaxy?
Let's assume for a moment that Wen is being honest and that she actually isn't in "The Mandalorian and Grogu." Clearly, the actress would be down for a return to the "Star Wars" galaxy in the future. Might there be another movie that Fennec could show up in down the line? Most certainly.
The most obvious answer is Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni's "Star Wars" movie that will tie together all of the shows in "The Mandalorian" universe. While details on that movie have largely been kept under wraps since it was announced a couple of years ago, it would make every bit of sense for Fennec to show up. On the TV side of things, we've also got "Ahsoka" season 2, which is filming as we speak. Fennec could certainly pop up there as well. Betting men would probably tell you that we haven't seen the last of her.
Aside from those projects, Disney and Lucasfilm have several other "Star Wars" movies at various stages of development right now. Next up will be director Shawn Levy's "Star Wars: Starfighter," which takes place after the events of the sequel trilogy and stars Ryan Gosling. We've also got the untitled Rey movie that will see Daisy Ridley return to build a new Jedi Order. Meanwhile, Simon Kinberg is developing a possible new "Star Wars" trilogy, though the specifics of that remain entirely elusive.
Then there's director James Mangold's "Dawn of the Jedi" movie, which will trace the very origins of the Jedi thousands of years back in the overall timeline. While it's unlikely Fennec Shand would have a place in any of those movies, there is a whole lot of "Star Wars" coming down the pipeline in the coming years, that much is certain.
"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026.