The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Won't Feature One Star Wars TV Veteran

At least one character from the Mando-verse won't be reuniting with Din Djarin and Grogu on the big screen next year. Director Jon Favreau is finally bringing "Star Wars" back to a theater near you in 2026, making the first new movie in the franchise since "The Rise of Skywalker" concluded the ever-divisive sequel trilogy in 2019. "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will bring the TV side of a galaxy far, far away to the movies. Unfortunately, Fennec Shand won't be along for the ride.

Recently, Screen Rant spoke with Ming-Na Wen, who played the assassin Fennec Shand in both "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." The actress also voiced the character in the animated series "The Bad Batch." When asked if she is going to be in "The Mandalorian and Grogu," Wen gave a blunt, straightforward answer, making it clear that she won't be part of the proceedings:

"Well, I mean I'm not in it, but if I can be that would be great."

There we have it. Wen did add that "I hope we see Fennec again. Yes, because I miss her too." So it's not as though Wen is tired of playing the character or anything along those lines. So far as we know, it just came down to Fennec not having a part to play in the story Favreau wants to tell with this movie. Then again, this could be a situation where Wen is lying to protect a surprise, just like Andrew Garfield lied repeatedly about being in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." There's no real way of knowing, but for what it's worth, her response does seem genuine.