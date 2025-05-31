Karate Kid: Legends And Mission: Impossible 8 Share The Same Annoying Problem

Cinematic newcomer Ben Wang, who you may have previously seen in the short-lived Disney+ series "American Born Chinese," actually exudes a charismatic screen presence as Li Fong that somehow manages to shine through the film's many shortcomings. He's immediately likable. As with the other protagonists in the "Karate Kid" franchise, Li is the new kid, having moved to New York with his single mother (Ming-Na Wen in a thankless role). In an interesting subversion, however, he's already proficient at kung fu having been taught by his teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) back in Beijing. Li ends up being the one to train Victor (Joshua Jackson), the boxer turned owner of a struggling New York pizza joint who's fallen into debt with some MMA loan sharks. There's a good film in here about building that story out, but "Legends" couldn't be more in a hurry to get back to status quo.

One of the greatest lessons in the "Karate Kid" franchise is that of learning patience. "First learn stand, then learn fly" is an important lesson from the great Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), but "Legends" is always in such a rush and not in a way that compliments Li's story. Scenes end just as quickly they begin, allowing virtually no room to build an emotional tether to its characters. For example, Li loves kung fu, but we learn in a flashback sequence that his brother was murdered after an altercation with a sore loser. The emotional dilemma is resolved almost as quickly as it's introduced with the imminent arrival of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). There's barely a half hour left to go in the film and Li's introspective character growth suffers as a result. /Film's Witney Seibold was more positive on "Legends" in his review, but even he couldn't help but notice the sharp jump from one short-changed movie to another.

It gets long-winded, but at least "The Final Reckoning" allows its characters to sit down and talk about things, while "Legends" often whips into the next scene before people can finish their sentences. All of the beats are there, but there's no soul to any of it, which feels like a huge misstep from this series in particular. "The Next Karate Kid" is unjustly lambasted as the worst entry, yet Hilary Swank's Julie Pierce at least comes out on the other side as a fully realized character. Even the $50,000 prize attached to the 5 Boroughs competition comes across as an afterthought that's never really addressed, rather than the driving force for Li to win the competition and save Victor's pizza parlor. It is and he does, but you would never know that from watching "Legends."

I'm not delusional to the point of expecting a "Karate Kid" movie to be some bastion of high art, but the series has done a great job of presenting conflict for these protagonists to overcome after taking the time to learn patience. "Legends" can't help but present itself as a poorly edited film catered for TikTok attention spans that feels like someone watching a movie at a higher speed rate.

"Karate Kid: Legends" and "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" are now playing in theaters nationwide.