Bill Murray's Phoenician Scheme Cameo Sums Up All Of His Wes Anderson Roles

To paraphrase a famous historical father figure, I come to psychoanalyze Wes Anderson's movies, not Anderson himself. To put it mildly, Anderson's films are suffused with Daddy Issues. From Royal Tenenbaum to Steve Zissou to the fantastic Mr. Fox himself, Anderson's filmography is littered with problematic patriarchs. Yet it'd be inaccurate to label these characters as wholly bad people, for each of them has a journey to take which teaches them how to be better fathers, better leaders, and most of all, better men. While the problematic patriarch is an Anderson trope as much as color-coded costumes and diorama-like sets, the filmmaker has found various ways to play around with the archetype rather than always directly portray it. For instance, "The Darjeeling Limited" is notable in that its father figure is (allegedly) never seen, "The Grand Budapest Hotel" features a hotel concierge acting as a substitute father for his bellhop, and "The French Dispatch" substitutes a biological father for a symbolic one, in the form of a magazine editor.

That latter character is played by a longstanding member of Anderson's acting troupe, Bill Murray, and more than any other Anderson regular, it's his appearances that tend to carry the most symbolic weight in each of the filmmaker's movies. To wit, his absence from "Asteroid City" (due to COVID-19-related scheduling) and "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" makes each film feel like they're missing a key element more than, say, their lack of Owen Wilson. Finally, after a two-film absence, Murray is back in the Anderson ensemble in this month's "The Phoenician Scheme," albeit in a cameo role. Yet, as with all of Murray's appearances in Anderson's films, this is no small role. For, while "The Phoenician Scheme" features a return to an actual problematic patriarch character in the form of Benicio del Toro's Zsa-zsa Korda, the film uses Murray in a way that both deepens the theme of this film as well as cleverly sums up all of his roles in Anderson's cinema.