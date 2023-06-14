Why Bill Murray Was Forced To Drop Out Of Wes Anderson's Asteroid City

Actor Bill Murray has appeared in nine of director Wes Anderson's eleven feature films to date. Murray did not have a role in Anderson's 1996 debut feature "Bottle Rocket," but came on board for his sophomore feature "Rushmore" in 1998. Since then, Murray has popped up in every one of Anderson's increasingly twee and mannered dramadies, often in smaller, supporting roles, but also as the title character in 2004's "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou." Something about Anderson's ultra-constructed aesthetic sensibility has long meshed well with Murray's world-worn sarcasm, and their mutual filmography has been astonishing to witness expand.

Anderson may be one of the few people who has Bill Murray's famous 1-800 number written down. For context: Murray has revealed that he is selective about the films he appears in and only answers calls if they come through a specially set up 1-800 number that solely his friends and close collaborators know. Murray won't appear in just anything, but if Anderson or Jim Jarmusch come calling, he'll likely be game.

Anderson's fans might notice, then, that Murray does not have a role in the filmmaker's new movie, "Asteroid City." Many of Anderson's other usual collaborators appear — Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Wright, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori — but Murray does not. One might postulate that the role played by Tom Hanks might have originally been intended for Murray.

Before one begins to speculate that Murray and Anderson have had some sort of oblique and secret falling out, know that Murray was unable to participate for a very practical reason: the 72-year-old actor tested positive for COVID-19. This was confirmed back in July of 2022 in an article by The Hollywood Reporter.