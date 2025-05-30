Jim Carrey's Career-Changing Comedy Is Tubi's Most-Watched Movie Right Now

Before 1994's "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" debuted, even the people working on the movie weren't convinced it would be any good. At the time, Jim Carrey was essentially an unknown, having only really garnered minimal attention as part of the cast on "In Living Color." What's more, the "Ace Ventura" script was, quite frankly, deranged in a way that without Carrey actually animating the charismatic detective at its center, there was no way it could possibly work. Even during filming, cinematographer Julio Macat thought Carrey was "so over the top" that he was convinced the final product was "gonna be the biggest piece of s*** ever" (via The Ringer). Meanwhile, Carrey himself believed audiences would either love or hate Ace Ventura as a character.

Of course, as we now know, "Ace Ventura" made Jim Carrey a '90s box office phenomenon, kicking off what became a truly historic run for the actor. The same year the movie debuted and made $107.2 million on a $15 million budget, Carrey fronted "The Mask," which brought in a whopping $351.8 million on a $23 million budget, and "Dumb and Dumber," which made $246.4 million on a $16 million budget. He then spent the rest of the '90s absolutely dominating the box office, and continues to steal scenes today in the "Sonic" franchise — all of which couldn't have happened without "Ace Ventura."

With that in mind, it's always nice to remind ourselves of how most of the world first met Jim Carrey, and it seems Tubi is helping facilitate the latest Carrey retrospective as "Ace Ventura" has managed to top the free streamer's charts.