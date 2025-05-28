One Of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Taking Over Netflix's Top Charts

Some of Nicolas Cage's best work is as a laconic recluse forced to interact with a world he's trying to leave behind. Indeed, he gives one of his finest performances in David Gordon Green's 2013 drama "Joe," in which Cage's namesake just wants to run a humble lumber business but is forced to step up to protect his young employee from his abusive father. The veteran actor won plaudits for his work on "Joe," and rightly so, as it demonstrated his ever-present yet infrequently indulged ability to render a quietly intense performance — something I was hoping to see more of in "Longlegs" before Cage introduced himself by shriek-singing his character's "Fire Fire Fire, Hiss" tune.

Luckily, "Joe" is far from the only movie in which we get to see a more tastefully restrained Cage. 2021's "Pig," for instance, sees the actor in full-on grizzled recluse mode as Robin Feld, a truffle hunter living a life of solitude in the Oregon wilderness. His quiet life is rocked, however, when he's attacked and his titular foraging pig is stolen, prompting Rob to return to nearby Portland in search of his lost animal pal. It's on this trip that we learn much more about his tragic past.

Like with "Joe," both Cage and the movie as a whole won critical praise, which was quite the accomplishment for first-time director Michael Sarnoski. Robin Feld has since come to be known as one of Cage's best roles (one that also happened to bring out a very real fear for the actor), while "Pig" itself has a nearly perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, even though it was outright snubbed by the Academy. With that in mind, it's nice to see the movie doing well over on Netflix.

