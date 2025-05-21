A Mark Wahlberg Family Movie Becomes A Netflix Hit 7 Years After Its Release

"Instant Family" stars Mark Wahlberg as Pete Wagner and Rose Byrne as his wife, Ellie. The couple decide to become foster parents and adopt three siblings, ranging from ages 6 to 15. But while the pair manage to do well enough with the two youngest children, 10-year-old Juan (Gustavo Escobar) and 6-year-old Lita Isabella (Julianna Gamiz), rebellious teen Elizabeth (Isabela Merced) proves much more difficult, putting Pete and Ellie through a parenting baptism of fire.

Advertisement

This kind of wholesome fare seems to have been a hit with Netflixers, as the film is dominating the streamer's charts. "Instant Family" reached the platform on May 16, 2025, and, according to FlixPatrol, a site that tracks streaming viewership numbers across the assorted platforms, it has become a, well, instant success in the United States. The movie debuted in the number two spot on May 17, staying there until it hit number one on May 19. "Instant Family" then remained in the top spot for another day before falling to number two again at the time of writing.

That all adds up to a nice little newstalgia win for Netflix, which has yet again proven that movies don't even necessarily need to be that old to have a successful reintroduction to streaming audiences. Whether "Instant Family" can maintain its position near the top of the charts remains to be seen, as it has been usurped from the number one position by the documentary "Untold: The Fall of Favre" and is only just ahead of the 2025 Vince Vaughn comedy "Nonnas," which has been ruling the Netflix charts for some time.

Advertisement